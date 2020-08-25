2021 Mazda CX-5: More To Discover

A responsive driving experience is the standard for the 2021 CX-5 GX with the naturally aspirated four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine, able to deliver 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque and is equipped with a quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift and sport modes. With standard G-Vectoring Control and front-wheel drive, Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive with off-road traction assist is offered on all trim levels. Every exploration benefits from peace of mind and the CX-5 comes standard with the brand's most essential i-Activsense safety features, including Smart City Brake Support Front, Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Other standard features include Mazda Connect infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen display and HMI Commander, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, two front USB inputs, remote keyless entry, push button start, electronic parking brake with Autohold function, wide-angle rearview camera, heated front seats, automatic on/off LED headlights, 17-inch dark grey metallic aluminum alloy wheels, rear roof spoiler, noise-isolating windshield and front windows, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

CX-5 GS adds desirable refinements by way of leatherette seating with Grand Lux Suede® inserts, 6-way power driver's seat with manual lumbar support, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, heated steering wheel, automatic headlight levelling, power rear liftgate, and front wiper de-icer. Occupants in the rear can enjoy the addition of a center armrest with two cupholders, integrated storage, and two USB charging ports. Other upgrades include rear privacy glass, six-speaker sound system and auto-leveling function added to the LED headlights. Additional technology from Mazda's i-Activsense safety suite includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop&Go, Smart Brake Support Front, Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Control, Lane Departure Warning System, and Lane-keep Assist System.

The available GS Comfort Package will elevate the features on the CX-5 GS AWD. This package upgrades to dual-zone automatic climate control, rear seat vents, power moonroof, and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry.

All-new to the 2021 CX-5 lineup is the Kuro Edition model, offering exclusive styling with Polymetal Grey Metallic or Jet Black Mica exterior paint, gloss black door mirrors and 19-inch black metallic aluminum alloy wheels. The interior has Garnet Red leather seats and black honeycomb interior trimming on the dash, door panels and handle bezels. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob add red stitching to help bring the bold color scheme together. The CX-5 Kuro Edition includes all equipment from the CX-5 GS AWD with Comfort Package and adds 10-way power driver's seat with power lumbar support and 2-position memory settings, and 6-way power passenger seat.

The CX-5 GT builds on the GS AWD Comfort Package with updates inside and out. Interior enhancements include leather upholstery, Bose® 10-speaker premium audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay™, navigation, windshield-projected Active Driving Display with Traffic Sign Recognition System, 7-inch TFT reconfigurable digital gauge display, auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system, heated rear seats, ventilated front seats, SiriusXM® satellite radio with three-month trial subscription, and SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link® services with complimentary 5-year subscription. The exterior adds LED front and rear signature lighting, LED fog lights, LED rear combination lights, Adaptive Front-lighting System, power-folding door mirrors and 19-inch brilliant silver aluminum alloy wheels.

The CX-5 GT is equipped with the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine and offers the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine as an option. With the turbo equipped, the CX-5 is further enhanced with paddle shifters on the steering wheel and a new Turbo badge on the liftgate.

The top-tier CX-5 Signature offers the most in terms of advanced technology and sophisticated design. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine is standard, and new i-Activsense safety features Smart City Brake Support Rear and Driver Attention Alert are introduced, joining 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors. Modern styling is emphasized with Cocoa Brown Nappa leather seats, genuine Abachi wood trimming, frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink® wireless control system, ambient LED interior lighting, 19-inch dark silver aluminum alloy wheels, black headliner, and Signature trim badge.

Finally, the CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition combines the refinement of the Signature with heritage-inspired design elements, celebrating Mazda's centennial achievement. This model is available exclusively with Snowflake White Pearl exterior paint paired with Garnet Red Nappa leather upholstery, with matching red floor carpets. A special 100th Anniversary logo is featured on the key fob, floor mats, vehicle body, wheel centre caps, and is embossed on the front seat headrests. In addition to these unique aspects, each customer will receive a gift for purchase to commemorate Mazda's 100th anniversary; a highly detailed model of the Mazda R360 which was Mazda's first passenger car in 1960, and a photo book documenting the rich and lengthy heritage of Mazda.

MSRP1 FOR THE 2021 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:



Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-5 GX $28,500 $30,000 CX-5 GS $31,600 $33,100 CX-5 GS Comfort Package - $34,600 CX-5 Kuro Edition - $36,400 CX-5 GT - $37,800 CX-5 GT Turbo - $39,800 CX-5 Signature - $42,050 CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition - $43,550

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Snowflake White Pearl $200 Polymetal Grey Metallic $200 Machine Grey Metallic $300 Soul Red Crystal Metallic $450

Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships.

__________________________________ 1 MSRP does not include $1,950 for freight & PDE, taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167

