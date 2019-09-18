2019 Sobey Art Award Residencies Program participants announced

International partnerships in Germany, the US and the UK support artistic exchange and excellence

For its second year, the 2019 Sobey Art Award Residencies Program continues its partnerships with the Delfina Foundation ( London, UK ), International Studio & Curatorial Program ( Brooklyn , USA ) and Künstlerhaus Bethanien ( Berlin, Germany )

Canadian artists Marie-Michelle Deschamps , Logan MacDonald and Erdem Taşdelen will take part in the 2019 Sobey Art Award Residencies Program

OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada revealed today the three Canadian artists who will take part in the international Sobey Art Award Residencies Program (SAARP). Erdem Taşdelen will spend three months at the Delfina Foundation, Marie-Michelle Deschamps will be in residence for three months at the International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP); and Logan MacDonald will take part in a six-month residency at Künstlerhaus Bethanien. The three artists invited to participate in this year's SAARP were selected from the Sobey Art Award 2019 longlist nominees by the Sobey Art Award jury.

The residencies program supports Canadian artists as they move to the next phase of their careers by providing time, space and facilities to create new work and conduct research for future projects. The artists taking part in the program will be introduced to international arts communities, allowing them to connect with artists, curators, and organizations outside their existing network.

The Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada created the annual residency program in 2018 to offer additional support for young artists, and to raise the profile of contemporary Canadian art and artists around the world. The total annual value of the program is approximately $75,000 CAD, and includes funds for travel, living expenses, and materials.

In addition to the international residency program, an exhibition of works by the five 2019 Sobey Art Award shortlisted artists will be presented at the Art Gallery of Alberta from October 5, 2019 to January 5, 2020. The winner of the 2019 Sobey Art Award grand prize of $100,000 will be revealed at a gala event at the Art Gallery of Alberta on November 15, 2019. One of the remaining finalists will be selected to attend the 2019 Fogo Island Arts' international residency program. That announcement will be made at the end of November.

"The Sobey Art Foundation is incredibly proud to support these annual artist residencies. International exchange and exposure are vital because they provide opportunities for contemporary artists from Canada to show their work abroad and make important connections. The SAARP was created to foster cultural and artistic exchange, nurture experimentation and new ideas, and support research and the development of new Canadian work."

Rob Sobey, Chair of the Sobey Art Foundation.

"The Sobey Art Award Residencies Program provides invaluable support to Canadian contemporary artists. By connecting these artists with distinguished international institutions, the program inspires opportunities to learn about different artistic and curatorial practices."

Dr. Sasha Suda, Director and CEO, National Gallery of Canada.

"Maybe the best way to draw attention to Canadian artists is by giving them greater visibility outside of Canada, by increasing their international presence. One way to do this is to create strong international residency programs and I am very excited and curious to see what kinds of opportunities SAARP leads to."

Josée Drouin-Brisebois, Senior Curator, Contemporary Art, National Gallery of Canada and Chair of the jury.

"SAARP's collaboration with three of the most respected and competitive residency programs in the world is an impressive commitment to the work of emerging Canadian artists. Once artists complete their formal training it can be difficult to find situations where they can engage in in-depth conversations about their work with the same group of people over a period of time; residencies can offer this important opportunity."

Erdem Taşdelen, recipient, 2019 Sobey Art Award Residencies Program.

Further information and updates about the 2019 artists, jurors, the Sobey Art Award exhibition, and the Sobey Art Award Residency Program can be found at gallery.ca/sobey , as well as by following @PrixSobeyAward .

About the 2019 SAARP participants

Erdem Taşdelen (b. Ankara, 1985) has been selected to take part in the residency program at Delfina Foundation in London, UK, from October to December 2020. Taşdelen is a Turkish-Canadian artist based in Toronto. His practice is rooted in conceptualism and involves a range of media including installation, video, sculpture, sound and artist books. His diverse projects bring self-expression into question within the context of culturally learned behaviours, where he often draws from unique historical narratives to address the complexities of current sociopolitical issues. Taşdelen completed his MFA at Emily Carr University of Art + Design in 2010.

Marie-Michelle Deschamps (b. Montreal, 1980) will participate in the three-month residency program at ISCP in Brooklyn, USA, from October to December 2020. Through sculpture, writing, drawing, sound and installations, Deschamps' work focuses on language as an inhabitable space - a veritable structure and place where forms reside. Her practice is rooted within conversation, collaboration and translation, underscoring the transformative place of language within the formal dialect of architecture. Recently, Deschamps' work has been exhibited at the Oakville Galleries (Oakville, CA); Parisian Laundry (Montreal, CA); Diagonale (Montreal, CA); Ausstellungsraum Klingental (Basel, CH); Chapter (Cardiff, UK) the Darling Foundry (Montreal, CA); the MUDAM (Luxembourg, LU); CCA (Glasgow, UK); Occidental Temporary (Paris, FR); CNAC Le Magasin (Grenoble, FR); YYZ Artist's Outlet (Toronto, CA) and at Collective as part of the Edinburgh Art Festival (UK). She was an artist in residence at Studio Voltaire (London, UK) and Triangle France (Marseille, FR) and holds a MFA from the Glasgow School of Art (UK). Deschamps has an upcoming solo exhibition at Franz Kaka, Toronto, in November 2019.

Logan MacDonald (b. Summerside, 1979) will participate in the six-month residency program at Künstlerhaus Bethanien from January to June 2020. MacDonald is a queer visual artist and curator from Ktaqmkuk/Newfoundland, Canada. He identifies with having both European and Mi'kmaq ancestry. His art practice is often research and installation-based, often exploring notions of belonging and membership, specifically in relation to Indigenous, queer, and disability perspectives. MacDonald holds a MFA from York University (2010) and a BFA from Concordia University (2006). His work has exhibited widely in galleries and spaces across North America, such as Ace Art Inc., Grenfell Art Gallery, Asinabka Festival 2 Spirit Ball, The Rooms, L.A.C.E., and John Connell Presents. His work has also been featured in publications, which include C Magazine, LTTR, UN Magazine, and Documenta 12. Over 2017-18 his work exhibited throughout Canada, with a critical body of work exploring Canada, Indigenous landscape and resistance, and his own access to Indigenous experience. MacDonald is Vice-Chair of the Aboriginal Curatorial Collective, and Assistant Professor of Fine Art at University of Waterloo.

About the Sobey Art Award Residencies Program (SAARP)

The Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada launched the Sobey Art Award Residencies Program (SAARP) in 2018. The annual program works with established international artists' residencies to help propel the artists to the next phase of their careers by providing them time, space and facilities to create new work or conduct research for future projects. The residencies also introduce Canadian artists to new communities, bringing them into dialogue with other cultures, places, and ways of thinking and making. One of the five shortlisted artists will be selected by Fogo Island Arts (FIA) to attend an annual residency on Fogo Island, Newfoundland. Three artists from the remaining twenty longlisted artists will be selected by the jury to take part in the Sobey Art Award Residencies Program. The internationally-recognized organizations hosting the SAARP winners for 2019 are the Delfina Foundation, in London, UK, the International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in Brooklyn, USA, and Künstlerhaus Bethanien in Berlin, Germany.

