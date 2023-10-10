HAZELTON, BC, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia are providing $9.6 million to build 9 new homes and six beds in in Sik-e-Dakh Village for Indigenous women and children leaving violence, children in care, and young adults transitioning out of care.

The GCFSS Longhouse is a 15-unit, wood-frame longhouse that is owned and operated by Gitxsan Child and Family Services Society. The building consists of three projects under one roof with each having its own entrance and address. There are 3 three-bedroom townhouse units for women and children fleeing violence, a six-bed group home for children in care, and six independent living units in a youth mentorship model for young adults aged 18-26. The young adults have access to a support program offering life skills, cultural support, education, employment, safety and oversight. Residents of the GCFSS Longhouse are provided with culturally relevant care and services.

Construction of the GCFSS Longhouse, which is part of the Bringing Our Children Home project, is complete and has welcomed residents into their new homes.

Funding provided for this project is as follows:

$1.2 million from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund

from the federal government, through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund $8.4 million from the provincial government, through BC Housing

from the provincial government, through BC Housing $43,000 in land equity from Glen Vowell Nation

Quotes:

"Our government is proud to support the construction of the GCFSS Longhouse, a home where mothers can find solace, personal growth and reclaim their independence within a safe and secure environment. In their new abode, residents will be empowered rebuild their lives and gain access to vital support services, setting them on a path to emerge even stronger. This is one way the National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Every Canadian has the right to a safe and affordable place to call home, where they can focus on rebuilding their lives. Through initiatives like this funding, we are committed to supporting Indigenous-led approaches, and creating a safe and empowering environment for all – The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"The GCFSS Longhouse marks an important milestone in our government's commitment to deliver housing rooted in the cultures, values, and traditions of First Nations, such as the Gitxsan Nation.That is why we partnered with the Gitxsan Child and Family Services Society to build this innovative model of housing, which will help children and youth live at home close to family, community and culture. We welcome the federal government's contribution to this important project." - Ravi Kahlon, Minister for Housing for the Province of British Columbia

"This is the first of its kind anywhere in Canada. We now have the opportunity to reinstate our ways of being to strengthen our families and to provide better and safer options for our children aging out of the provincial system. I look forward to the completion of the final project where we have a longhouse in every community." – Sheridan Martin, Longhouse Program Manager, Gitxsan Child and Family Services Society

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Contacts: Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Ministry of Housing: Media Relations, 236 478-0251; BC Housing: Media Relations: [email protected]