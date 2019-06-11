/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Construction Breaks Ground on Espace Montmorency/ Français

Fonds de solidarité FTQ

Jun 11, 2019, 06:30 ET

Laval's largest urban centre

LAVAL, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Groupe MONTONI and Groupe Sélection cordially invite the media to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Espace Montmorency, Laval's largest mixed-use project, on Tuesday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Espace Montmorency site.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers will be in attendance, as will the project's major partners.

The media will have an opportunity to visit the project's future spaces thanks to augmented reality technology.

Espace Montmorency is a mixed-use urban development just steps from the Montmorency metro station.

What:

Groundbreaking of Espace Montmorency


Who:
  • Marc Demers, Mayor of Laval
  • Normand Bélanger, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ
  • Dario Montoni, Founding President, Groupe MONTONI
  • Réal Bouclin, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Sélection


When:

Tuesday, June 11, 2019 

  • Ceremony: 10:00 a.m.
  • Press conference: 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.


Where:

Espace Montmorency

1900 Rue Jacques-Tétreault, Laval, Québec  H7N 0A7

  • Corner of Jacques-Tétreault and Lucien-Paiement Streets (steps from the Montmorency metro station)

RSVP:
Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon
Cabinet de relations publiques NATIONAL
438 350-1001
ftruchon-gagnon@national.ca

For further information: Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon, Cabinet de relations publiques NATIONAL, 438 350-1001, ftruchon-gagnon@national.ca

