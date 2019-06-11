/R E P E A T -- Media Invitation - Construction Breaks Ground on Espace Montmorency/

Laval's largest urban centre

LAVAL, QC, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, Groupe MONTONI and Groupe Sélection cordially invite the media to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for Espace Montmorency, Laval's largest mixed-use project, on Tuesday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. at the Espace Montmorency site.

Laval Mayor Marc Demers will be in attendance, as will the project's major partners.

The media will have an opportunity to visit the project's future spaces thanks to augmented reality technology.

Espace Montmorency is a mixed-use urban development just steps from the Montmorency metro station.

What: Groundbreaking of Espace Montmorency



Who: Marc Demers, Mayor of Laval

Normand Bélanger , President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

Dario Montoni, Founding President, Groupe MONTONI

Réal Bouclin, Founding President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Sélection



When: Tuesday, June 11, 2019 Ceremony: 10:00 a.m.

Press conference: 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.



Where: Espace Montmorency 1900 Rue Jacques-Tétreault, Laval, Québec H7N 0A7 Corner of Jacques-Tétreault and Lucien-Paiement Streets (steps from the Montmorency metro station)

RSVP:

Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon

Cabinet de relations publiques NATIONAL

438 350-1001

ftruchon-gagnon@national.ca

