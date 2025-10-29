A strategic partnership to advance the energy transition and the circular economy

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ Bioénergie ("Fonds Bioénergie") announces a strategic partnership with Keridis BioEnergy, a Québec-based company specializing in the development, financing and operation of agricultural biomethanation plants that produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and biofertilizers in Québec.

This partnership enhances the Fonds Bioénergie's expertise in project development and allows it to acquire equity interests in already-financed biomethanation projects scheduled to come online starting in 2027. Through synergies between its portfolio companies and direct participation in these infrastructures, the Fonds Bioénergie is positioning itself as a key player in Québec's biomethanation industry.

Founded in 2021, Keridis BioEnergy has quickly become a leader in reclaiming organic materials from agricultural, food and industrial residues to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) and biofertilizers. The addition of the Fonds Bioénergie as a shareholder will allow Keridis BioEnergy to build on its growth and accelerate the development of agricultural biomethanation across Québec.

"This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing Québec's energy transition through tangible solutions. By promoting the development of human-scale biomethanation plants in our regions, we help produce renewable natural gas and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while strengthening the circular economy. It's another step toward a decarbonized, more resilient Québec. Our mission is rooted in balancing financial performance with long-term social impact," said Normand Bélanger, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ Bioénergie.

"Keridis may be a young company, but it's built on a foundation of exceptional experience and credibility in Québec, thanks to the combined expertise of our two founding shareholders -- Viridis Environnement and Groupe Keon. Together we've created an organization that brings together a deep understanding of agriculture and Québec's regulatory environment with proven technical expertise in biomethanation, backed by more than 100 operating plants in Europe. The arrival of the Fonds Bioénergie strengthens this foundation with financial and institutional support that confirms our role as a key player in Québec's renewable natural gas sector," said Simon Naylor, agronomist and President and Chief Executive Officer of Keridis BioEnergy.

This announcement aligns with the vision of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's strategic vision, which aims to reach $12 billion in sustainable development assets by 2027 and to become a leading investor in Québec's environmental transition.

About Keridis BioEnergy

Keridis BioEnergy is a fully integrated company offering 360° expertise in agricultural and industrial biomethanation. It combines expertise in managing organic and agricultural waste with extensive experience in developing, designing and operating RNG production facilities connected to gas networks. Keridis' ambition is to build, co-own with local partners and operate around 10 sites across Québec.

For more information, visit www.keridis.ca or find us on LinkedIn.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, delivering on its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since its inception, the Fonds has united and mobilized Québec through the retirement savings of more than 808,000 shareholders-savers.

With net assets of $21.9 billion as at May 31, 2025, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect venture and development capital investments, guided by the conviction that its investments deliver both financial and societal impact. In fiscal 2024–2025, the Fonds and its local, regional and real estate networks invested $1.9 billion in Québec's economy.

Since its launch in 2023, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ Bioénergie has been investing in specialized companies and biomethanation projects to advance an environmental and energy transition that benefits all regions of Québec.

For more information, visit fondsftq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

