Registration opens October 6, 2025

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is launching a new random selection round to encourage more Quebecers to purchase shares through a one-time bank withdrawal or automatic bank withdrawals as part of their retirement savings strategy. At least $75 million will be available for this round.

"Helping ensure all Quebecers can enjoy a decent retirement is at the heart of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's mission. This new round reflects our commitment to encouraging as many people as possible to save for their retirement while also supporting Québec's economic development," said Janie Béïque, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Fonds.

"For workers who want to save but don't have access to payroll deduction, this round offers a flexible and accessible solution. This is especially important when we consider the many challenges around retirement savings, including the fact that the average income of Québec women aged 65 and over is nearly 30% lower than that of men," said Isabelle Renaud, Executive Vice-President, Savings Market.

How Random S election Works

The random selection process is open to all Québec residents 18 or older, whether or not they are a Fonds shareholder.

Starting October 6, 2025, interested individuals can register through their online account on the Fonds website. Those who do not yet have an account must create one in order to register. Selected participants will be able to purchase up to $5,000 in shares.

Individuals who took part in a previous round must register again if they wish to purchase shares this time.

Key Dates

October 6, 2025 : Online registration opens.

: Online registration opens. November 3, 2025 : Selected participants begin receiving unique codes and will have seven days to schedule their one-time payment or automatic bank withdrawals.

: Selected participants begin receiving unique codes and will have seven days to schedule their one-time payment or automatic bank withdrawals. May 31, 2026: Deadline to complete contributions.

The Fonds reserves the right to close the registration period once the targeted share purchase amount has been reached. The timing of registration may influence an individual's chances of being selected.

Tax Credits for Labour-Sponsored Funds

The subscription for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ may give rise to labour-sponsored fund tax credits. The tax credits amount to 30%, namely 15% at the Quebec level and 15% at the federal level, and are limited to $1,500 per fiscal year, which represents a $5,000 subscription for shares of the Fonds de solidarité FTQ.

This limit applies to all labour-sponsored fund share purchases made by an individual during the tax year, including those through the random selection process. Shareholders are responsible for ensuring their purchases qualify for tax credits and for any applicable RRSP deductions.

The RRSP contribution deadline for 2025 is March 2, 2026.

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, delivering on its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of over 808,000 shareholders.

With net assets of $21.9 billion as at May 31, 2025, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect venture and development capital investments, guided by the conviction that its investments deliver both financial and societal impact. To learn more, visit fondsftq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Please read the prospectus before investing in Fonds de solidarité FTQ shares. Copies are available at fondsftq.com, from a local representative or at the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's offices. Subscriptions for Fonds de solidarité FTQ shares are not guaranteed; their value fluctuates, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

