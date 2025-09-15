Images available here

Chapitre Bois-Franc

SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - MONTONI officially launched its latest residential project, CHAPITRE Bois-Franc, at a ground-breaking ceremony today attended by Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa. This large-scale $100 million development is being built just steps from the Bois-Franc REM station. It will comprise more than 300 units, ranging from studio apartments to townhouses—a diverse rental offering designed to meet today's lifestyle needs.

Connected and active

CHAPITRE Bois-Franc is strategically sited at the intersection of Henri-Bourassa West and Marcel-Laurin boulevards, in the heart of a rapidly developing mobility hub where travel is becoming increasingly fluid, sustainable and connected. Residents will be just steps away from the Bois-Franc station of the REM light-rail network, allowing them to reach downtown Montréal in 15 minutes and Montréal-Trudeau International Airport in just 9 minutes.

Two major projects announced by the City of Montréal, the Réseau Express Vélo (REV, or express cycling network) and the Service Rapide par Bus (SRB, or bus rapid transit corridor) will bring further accessibility enhancements to active and shared transportation options in the area. Designed to maximize comfort for residents, CHAPITRE Bois-Franc will also include a secure covered walkway providing easy access to the REM station.

The art of living with complete peace of mind

Designed with residents' comfort, security and serenity in mind, CHAPITRE Bois-Franc will be a true haven of tranquillity, both welcoming and calming. Expansive window openings will let in abundant natural light and offer sweeping views onto the neighbourhood. Each unit will be built using sustainable, high-quality materials, engineered to provide a pleasant living environment.

The common spaces, including a 13th-floor terrasse with panoramic views, a modern fitness centre and 5,000 square feet of green roofs, will enhance the residential experience, creating areas conducive to relaxation and friendly interaction in the heart of the urban environment.

The project will aim to meet the most stringent environmental standards in the industry, with 30% of its footprint dedicated to green spaces, and 25% of those specially laid out to promote biodiversity, in addition to grass surfaces.

Safety and security have also been built into the project design, with special amenities to ensure occupants' peace of mind. A dedicated mobile app will simplify daily living, providing centralized communications and allowing users to book spaces and services with just a few screen taps.

"CHAPITRE Bois-Franc embodies our ambition to design and build sustainable living environments anchored in dynamic, connected neighbourhoods. This particular project, offering direct access to the REM and seamless integration into surroundings that feature abundant services and green spaces, aligns perfectly with our vision. We know Saint-Laurent very well, having completed numerous projects here, but this is our first residential venture in the borough, and there could not be a better way to make our debut."

– Dario Montoni, President

MONTONI

Anchored in an exceptional neighbourhood

CHAPITRE Bois-Franc will rise in the heart of one of Saint-Laurent's most desirable neighbourhoods, well known for its thoughtful planning, quality of life and harmonious assimilation with its natural surroundings. The Bois-Franc district offers a lush, verdant setting—with more than 30% of its area dedicated to parks, waterways and public spaces—along with infrastructure conducive to active travel.

This vibrant living environment is complemented by an array of stores, schools, restaurants as well as recreational and cultural facilities like the Saint-Laurent Sports Complex and Du Boisé Library. With its presence in this exemplary neighbourhood, CHAPITRE Bois-Franc will be part and parcel of a dynamic and connected community.

"I am delighted that Saint-Laurent will welcome CHAPITRE Bois-Franc, in the heart of the new Bois-Franc TOD district, which we are developing around the future REM station. In targeting both LEED Gold and Zero-Carbon Building certification, which among other things recognize the use of sustainable materials as well as the inclusion of abundant green spaces and green roofs, this project complies with the sustainability standards established for our borough. As announced in our 2026–2029 Strategic Plan, our ambition is to create inclusive, high-quality living environments that meet the needs of our current residents and newcomer families alike. With its rapid and safe access routes to public transit and contemporary architectural design, this building will clearly serve to enhance the well-being of our community. I also take this opportunity to commend MONTONI, a longstanding real estate partner in Saint-Laurent, for their engagement and hard work."

– Alan DeSousa, Mayor

Saint-Laurent

Support for caring workers in the heart of the community

The project launch was also attended by representatives of the Centre de pédiatrie sociale de Saint-Laurent (Saint-Laurent social pediatrics centre). Underscoring its community engagement, the MONTONI Foundation will be donating $10,000 to this organization. That support will help the centre realize its core mission: to provide children living in situations of extreme vulnerability with a safe and welcoming place to grow up. This action is in keeping with MONTONI's commitment to making tangible contributions to the welfare of the communities where it is present.

To learn more or to contribute, go here .

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction and 30 corporate campuses, with another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among construction projects underway, is targeting LEED certification for nearly 7 million square feet. Construction is also nearing completion on some 4.5 million square feet of Zero-Carbon Building (ZCB) spaces. MONTONI's ambition is to build a real estate heritage that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

SOURCE Groupe Montoni

Media inquiries: Hajar Ouchrif, Advisor, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, 438 994-1587, [email protected]