MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - During its general annual meeting held on September 27, 2025, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board.

The members of the Fonds' Board are as follows:

Claude Séguin, Chair *

Magali Picard, First Vice-Chair

Denis Bolduc, Third Vice-Chair

Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO

Mario Basilico

Claude Bergeron *

Loïc Breton

Daniel Cloutier

Anouk Collet

Robin Côté

Sylvie Demers *

Éric Gingras

Denis Labrèche *

Nicolas Lapierre

Katia Marquier *

Sylvie Nelson

Sébastien Paquette

Roger A. Renaud *

Nancy Simoneau *

* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions

About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, delivering on its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of over 808,000 shareholders.

With net assets of $21.9 billion as at May 31, 2025, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect venture and development capital investments, guided by the conviction that its investments deliver both financial and societal impact. To learn more, visit fondsftq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

