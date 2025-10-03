The Fonds de solidarité FTQ announces the composition of its Board of Directors following its shareholders' meeting Français
News provided byFonds de solidarité FTQ
Oct 03, 2025, 09:45 ET
MONTRÉAL, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - During its general annual meeting held on September 27, 2025, the Fonds de solidarité FTQ's shareholders elected the majority of the directors of the Fonds' Board.
The members of the Fonds' Board are as follows:
- Claude Séguin, Chair *
- Magali Picard, First Vice-Chair
- Denis Bolduc, Third Vice-Chair
- Janie C. Béïque, President and CEO
- Mario Basilico
- Claude Bergeron *
- Loïc Breton
- Daniel Cloutier
- Anouk Collet
- Robin Côté
- Sylvie Demers *
- Éric Gingras
- Denis Labrèche *
- Nicolas Lapierre
- Katia Marquier *
- Sylvie Nelson
- Sébastien Paquette
- Roger A. Renaud *
- Nancy Simoneau *
* Members independent of the Fonds, the FTQ and its affiliated unions
About the Fonds de solidarité FTQ
The Fonds de solidarité FTQ is a source of pride in Québec, delivering on its mission through a unique business model created more than 40 years ago. Since then, the Fonds has rallied Québec into action thanks to the retirement savings of over 808,000 shareholders.
With net assets of $21.9 billion as at May 31, 2025, the Fonds supports thousands of companies through direct and indirect venture and development capital investments, guided by the conviction that its investments deliver both financial and societal impact. To learn more, visit fondsftq.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
SOURCE Fonds de solidarité FTQ
Press contact: Patrick McQuilken, Senior Advisor, Media Relations, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, 514 703-5587, [email protected]
Share this article