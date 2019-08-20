/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - The Honourable Bob Nault, on behalf of Minister Seamus O'Regan, to highlight health and education infrastructure in Kasabonika Lake First Nation/ Français
Aug 20, 2019, 08:00 ET
KASABONIKA LAKE FIRST NATION, TREATY 9, ON, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Bob Nault, Member of Parliament for Kenora, will visit Kasabonika Lake First Nation to celebrate the opening of their expanded nursing station and to announce support for school infrastructure in the community on behalf of Minister Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services.
Date:
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Time:
11:00 AM (CST)
Where:
Emily Anderson Nursing Station
SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada
For further information: (media only): Kevin Deagle, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, 873-354-0987; ISC Media Relations, 819-953-1160, SAC.media.ISC@canada.ca
