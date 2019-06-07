/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Prison Needle Exchange Program/

Correctional Officers to carry a giant needle through the streets of Ottawa to demand that the government implement a solution that doesn't put the security of officers at risk.

OTTAWA, June 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hundreds of federal correctional officers will carry a giant needle in front of Parliament to protest the Prison Needle Exchange Program (PNEP). Implemented in some prisons, the PNEP grants inmates access to their own needles to use intravenous drugs, in their cell, which represents a serious health and security issue for officers.

Date: Friday, June 7, 2019

Departure : Confederation Park, Laurier Ave W & Elgin St, Ottawa, ON K1P 5J2 at 11 AM

Arrival : Parliament Hill at around 12PM

Who: Jeff Wilkins, and Éric Thibault, UCCO-SACC-CSN's National President and Vice-president will be available on site for interviews.

SOURCE UNION OF CANADIAN CORRECTIONAL OFFICERS (UCCO-SACC-CSN)

For further information: Noémi Desrochers, 514-216-1825, noemi.desrochers@csn.qc.ca

Related Links

http://ucco-sacc-csn.ca/

