MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers' (UCCO-SACC-CSN) bargaining committee has reached a tentative agreement with the Treasury Board for our Collective agreement, and another one with Correctional Service of Canada for our Global agreement. These agreements represent a significant improvement in our compensation and working conditions.

Significant Gains.

After a long and arduous bargaining round that has lasted for just over 2 years, the UCCO-SACC-CSN bargaining committee has managed to register some significant gains for the members it represents. Salary wise, the members of UCCO-SACC-CSN will receive a 15,73% over 4 years. Additionally, our members will be receiving a pensionable 6365$ yearly allowance beginning June 1st, 2025, and a prorated 6240$ allowance on the date of signature. The total monetary package represents approximately a 23% monetary increase for our members working within the institution. An annual pensionable allowance of 1000$ was also negotiated for our staff trainers across the country. Furthermore, members will also receive a one-time 2500$ pensionable allowance upon signing of their new collective bargaining agreement.

"While this tentative agreement puts some significant financial gains on the table, it is important to underline that we have made other gains that will improve the working conditions of our members" affirms Jeffrey Wilkins, National President of UCCO-SACC-CSN. "For example, we have negotiated improved bereavement leave provisions, as well as leave for members to deal with domestic violence situations. We have also negotiated increases to different allowances such as our clothing allowance, responsibility allowance, and have managed to increase shift and weekend premiums as well. Overall, significant improvements to the working conditions of our members have been negotiated."

It is up to our members now.

Now that this work has been done, and our bargaining committee has received the mandate from our local presidents, we will begin a series of general assemblies to present these agreements to the membership for a ratification vote beginning January 2nd, 2025. The two agreements are now available online, on our website, for our members to consult them.

"It is now up to our members to read thoroughly the tentative agreements and vote on it in their respective assemblies. This is the democratic process by which our union operates to ensure that each one of our members gets a chance to speak their mind and vote on the tentative agreement, and it is important that all members participate in this process." concludes Jeffrey Wilkins.

About.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) represents more than 7,500 members, working in federal institutions across Canada.

SOURCE CSN - Confédération des syndicats nationaux

For more information: Idriss Amraoui, Communications Advisor, [email protected], 438 871-2263