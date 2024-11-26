Hundreds of Canadian Correctional Officers rally in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Hundreds of federal correctional officers have gathered in front of the Treasury board's offices to demand higher pay and better working conditions. The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) has been in negotiations with their counterparts for almost 3 years and the government's latest offer remains far from acceptable.

An offer that does not consider the nature of the job.

Federal correctional officers have unique working conditions, to say the least. Yet, the current offer of 12,5% salary increase over 4 years shows a clear lack of understanding of this simple fact. That is why hundreds of correctional officers from all over the country have gathered today in front of the offices of the Treasury board. "Today we stand united—not just as Correctional Officers, but as the backbone of Canada's correctional system. Each day, we step into one of the most challenging and critical roles in this country, managing risk, maintaining safety, and doing the work most others cannot even imagine" adds Jeffrey Wilkins, National President of UCCO-SACC-CSN. "Today's rally is about telling the employer that we will not back down until our unique role is respected. We are taking a stand today not just for ourselves but for the future of our profession, for those who will follow in our footsteps, and for the correctional system we all believe in."

Very little change at the bargaining table

Despite some incremental change at the negotiations table, the offer presented by the employer still stands at 12,5% over 4 years, with no danger allowance and no COVID hazard pay. Moreover, the employer seems to be very determined to restructure the schedules of correctional officers resulting in members having to work more days throughout the year. "Today's rally shows our collective strength. We will continue to call on our members so that we can ensure that our voices are heard, our demands are met, and our contributions to public safety are respected" concludes Jeffrey Wilkins.

About UCCO-SACC-CSN

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) represents more than 7,500 members, working in federal institutions across Canada.

