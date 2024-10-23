MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, hundreds of Canadian correctional officers have gathered simultaneously all over Canada to manifest their discontent towards the progress of the current bargaining round. From Abbotsford (British Columbia) all the way to Moncton (New Brunswick), the members of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC–CSN) have rallied in front of the regional headquarters of Correctional Services Canada (CSC) to make their demands loud and clear.

We are different:

Despite some incremental movement at the bargaining table, it appears that CSC continues to ignore the simple fact that the working conditions of federal correctional officers are distinct. "It's understandable that the public does not know the extent of our work. But it is unacceptable when it is your own employer who shows a complete lack of understanding of our working conditions and the reality of working in a federal penitentiary" affirms Jeffrey Wilkins, National President of UCCO-SACC–CSN. "Our employer behaves as if we are just like any other federal public employees. Yet, no other public sector employee has a workplace so inherently violent. We work behind walls. We work with some of Canada's most dangerous individuals. We must work to maintain the peace, rehabilitate, and protect inmates, as well as provide protection to the public." added Jeffrey Wilkins.

Unacceptable offers:

As things stand, the offer presented by the employer still stands at 12,5% over 4 years, with no danger allowance and no COVID hazard pay. Furthermore, the employer seems to be very determined to restructure the schedules of correctional officers resulting in our members having to work more days throughout the year. "This is precisely why we continue to call on our members to show our collective strength and support for the bargaining committee. We will continue to escalate the pressure on our employer until we have a contract that is fair and representative of our unique reality" concluded Jeffrey Wilkins.

About UCCO-SACC-CSN

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN) represents more than 7,500 members, working in federal institutions across Canada.

SOURCE Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO-SACC-CSN)

For further information: Idriss Amraoui, Communications Advisor, [email protected] - 438 871-2263