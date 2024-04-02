/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Ministers Anand and Virani to make an important announcement related to housing/ Français
Apr 02, 2024, 08:00 ET
LONDON, ON, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, and the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will make an important housing announcement.
A media availability will follow the announcement.
Date
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Time (local time)
12:30pm
Location
Youth Opportunities Unlimited
332 Richmond Street
London, ON
N6A 3C3
SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat
For further information: Contacts (media): Ronny Al-Nosir, Press Secretary, Office of the President of the Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 613-408-8294; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Email: [email protected]; Chantalle Aubertin, Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, 613-992-6568, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]
