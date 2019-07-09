/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit the Greater Vancouver Area to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors/

GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, July 9, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

EVENT : Tour



TIME : 10:45 a.m.



PLACE : Langley Senior Resources Society

20605 51b Avenue

Langley, British Columbia



EVENT : Roundtable with the Council of Senior Citizens' Organizations



TIME : 12:15 p.m.



PLACE : Surrey South Service Canada Centre

103-15295 Highway 10

Surrey, British Columbia



EVENT : Visit



TIME : 2:00 p.m.



PLACE : Mount Olive Church

2350 148 Street

Surrey, British Columbia

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Emmaleigh Munro, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 873-396-0732, emmaleigh.munro@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.hrsdc-rhdsc.gc.ca

