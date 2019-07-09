/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit the Greater Vancouver Area to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors/ Français
Jul 09, 2019, 09:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, July 9, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.
Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
EVENT:
Tour
TIME:
10:45 a.m.
PLACE:
Langley Senior Resources Society
EVENT:
Roundtable with the Council of Senior Citizens' Organizations
TIME:
12:15 p.m.
PLACE:
Surrey South Service Canada Centre
EVENT:
Visit
TIME:
2:00 p.m.
PLACE:
Mount Olive Church
