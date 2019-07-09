/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit the Greater Vancouver Area to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors/ Français

GATINEAU, QC, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, July 9, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Tour


10:45 a.m.


Langley Senior Resources Society
20605 51b Avenue
Langley, British Columbia


Roundtable with the Council of Senior Citizens' Organizations


12:15 p.m.


Surrey South Service Canada Centre
103-15295 Highway 10
Surrey, British Columbia


Visit


2:00 p.m.


Mount Olive Church
2350 148 Street
Surrey, British Columbia

For further information: (media only): Emmaleigh Munro, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 873-396-0732, emmaleigh.munro@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

