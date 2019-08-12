/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Tassi to visit the Greater Toronto Area to highlight the Government of Canada's commitment to seniors/ Français

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - On Monday, August 12, the Honourable Filomena Tassi, Minister of Seniors, will visit organizations that support and care for seniors or that have benefitted from Government of Canada funding for seniors.

Photo opportunities and media availability will follow each visit.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

EVENT:

Tour


TIME:

9:20 a.m.


PLACE:

Midland Public Library
320 King Street
Midland, Ontario


EVENT:

Announcement


TIME:

10:50 a.m.


PLACE:

The Gilbert Centre
80 Bradford Street, Suite 555
Barrie, Ontario

For further information: (media only): Melonie Fullick, Office of the Minister of Seniors, 819-654-5348, melonieanne.fullick@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca

