/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Sohi and MP Boissonnault to provide an update on caregivers/

EDMONTON, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Edmonton Mill Woods and Randy Boissonnault, Member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 Issues, will make an important announcement on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship on caregivers. A media availability will follow.

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2019

Time: 1:30 p.m. (local time)

Place:

Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers

Don Baergen Community Room (2/F)

11713 – 82 Street NW

Edmonton, AB

T5B 2V9

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

For further information: (media only): Mathieu Genest, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, 819-639-3686; Media Relations, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, National Headquarters, 613-952-1650, IRCC.COMMMediaRelations-RelationsmediasCOMM.IRCC@cic.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.cic.gc.ca

