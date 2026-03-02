OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"March is Fraud Prevention Month--a time to highlight the importance of protecting people and safeguarding the integrity of Canada's immigration system.

"As technologies continue to evolve, fraudsters are finding new ways to exploit people hoping to come to Canada. Our message is clear: we will continue to take strong actions to detect, deter, and prevent immigration and citizenship fraud.

"This Fraud Prevention Month, we are asking everyone to take three simple steps: spot, stop and report.

Spot warning signs , such as pressure to act quickly, requests for large cash payments or guaranteed results. No one can promise a visa or faster processing.

Stop before you act. Verify information on Canada.ca or through official IRCC channels, and confirm that your immigration representative is authorized.

Report fraud. Visit the IRCC website, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and share information with family and friends.

"The Government of Canada took concrete steps to protect people and strengthen the integrity of our immigration system in 2025. We

introduced new immigration measures through Bill C-12 to strengthen border security and prevent misuse of immigration and asylum processes

strengthened enforcement by investigating over 95,000 fraud cases, refusing more than 95,000 applications for misrepresentation, and barring thousands of non-genuine visitors monthly for up to 5 years

worked with international partners on a social media campaign to help people spot visa scams and understand the consequences of committing fraud, reaching audiences in more than 30 countries

enhanced visitor visa screening and tools, contributing to a 56% drop in asylum claims from visitor visa holders

introduced new rules to penalize paid representatives who break the law, including monetary penalties of up to $1.5 million for misrepresenting themselves or their clients

"In 2026, this work continues. We are implementing stronger penalties for dishonest immigration and citizenship representatives. We are advancing Bill C-12 to improve information sharing, introduce asylum ineligibilities and reforms, and strengthen control over immigration and citizenship documents and applications. We are also increasing fraud prevention messaging as Canada prepares to co-host the FIFA World Cup and welcome tens of thousands of visitors."

"Immigration and citizenship fraud has no place in Canada. Giving false or misleading information, even if advised, has serious consequences: it can lead to a refusal, a five-year ban from entering the country, or the revocation of your citizenship.

"By staying informed and working together, we can protect people and strengthen our immigration system."

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

