GATINEAU, QC, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), and Pascale Déry, Quebec's Minister of Employment, have announced a new investment of $24.7 million over five years to support skills training for apprentices in 18 designated Red Seal trades in Quebec that are considered essential to reducing Canada's carbon emissions. Over a five-year period, up to 3,750 apprentices and journeypersons in Quebec could benefit from the additional funding announced. This investment is part of the bilateral agreement between Canada and Quebec in connection with the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP).

This funding will enable workers to gain the skills needed to continue the transition to a low-carbon economy and strengthen Quebec's skilled labour force in green industries.

The governments of Canada and Quebec are working together within their respective jurisdictions, to meet the most pressing needs of the skilled trades workforce in order to remove barriers to the integration of skilled trades and apprenticeships, help resolve the housing crisis and increase carbon-neutral construction to unlock the full economic potential of Quebec and Canada.

The funds announced today will be used under a bilateral contribution agreement as part of the Workforce Skills Development and Recognition Fund, which is established in accordance with the directions of the Commission des partenaires du marché du travail and administered by the Ministère de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale, in accordance with their priorities and the needs of Quebec workers and employers.

Quotes

"To build Canada Strong, double the number of homes built each year and reach nearly 500,000 units, we need a workforce that has the green construction skills needed to build more quickly and sustainably across the country. Today's announcement is part of our plan--which we have in common with Quebec--to help train tradespeople in collaboration with educational institutions. That is how we will drive innovation, boost productivity and support long-term growth in the construction sector, right here at home."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

"As we transition to a low-carbon economy, more skilled workers are needed in priority sectors such as housing and construction, energy and electricity, and automotive trades. In Quebec, our educational institutions closely monitor current labour needs, providing students and workers with the high-quality training they need to succeed in a changing labour market. By investing in skills development for trades in strategic areas, we are giving ourselves the means to have a more productive and resilient workforce."

– Pascale Déry, Quebec's Minister of Employment and Minister Responsible for the Lanaudière Region

Quick facts

In Quebec, apprenticeship training is provided through the public school system with no involvement from unions. In recognition of this, the Union Training and Innovation Program (UTIP) is being implemented in the province through a separate bilateral contribution agreement based on the parameters used in the rest of Canada.

The Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy's Sustainable Jobs funding stream under the UTIP is part of Canada's comprehensive sustainable jobs approach, as outlined in the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act and the interim Sustainable Jobs Plan released in 2023, which guides Canada's transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

and the interim Sustainable Jobs Plan released in 2023, which guides Canada's transition to a net-zero emissions economy. It is estimated that by 2033, in construction alone, there will be more than 410,000 vacant skilled trades positions across the country, including an estimated 189,000 retirements.

Since 2017, the UTIP has helped more than 173,800 participants across Canada, including 28,500 in 2024–25.

The ministère de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale, in collaboration with the Commission des partenaires du marché du travail, established the Évolution-Compétences program, which is funded by the Workforce Skills Developmetn and Recongnition fund and supports the improvement of knowledge related to skills development. This program is intended for training project sponsors.

The Government of Canada invests nearly $1 billion annually to make apprenticeship more accessible through loans, project funding, tax credits and deductions, Employment Insurance benefits, and support for the Red Seal Program.

The Red Seal Program is a program that establishes common interprovincial standards for assessing the skills of tradespeople in Canada. The program is a partnership between the provinces and territories, which are responsible for apprenticeship training and certification in their respective areas, and the federal government.

