News provided byImmigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Feb 18, 2026, 12:56 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is taking back control to return immigration to sustainable levels, while ensuring it continues to support the economy. As global competition for skilled workers intensifies, Canada's immigration system is focused on attracting and retaining highly skilled immigrants through the International Talent Attraction Strategy.
Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the 2026 categories under the Express Entry system. This allows Canada to invite candidates with the skills and experience needed to fill critical labour gaps in key sectors and occupations.
In addition to a new category for foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience, Canada will introduce new categories for
- researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience
- candidates with work experience in transport occupations, including pilots, aircraft mechanics and inspectors
- highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces in key roles such as military doctors, nurses and pilots
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will continue holding invitation rounds to select candidates with strong French skills and those with work experience in the following categories that were in place in 2025:
- health care and social services, such as nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and chiropractors
- trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and machinists
Quote
"Canada's future depends on a workforce ready to meet the challenges of a changing economy. By refining Express Entry to focus on the skills our communities truly need, we are strengthening our labour market, supporting provincial priorities and ensuring newcomers can contribute from day one."
– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship
Quick facts
- Immigration accounts for almost 100% of Canada's labour force growth, helping to address labour shortages in key sectors.
- Express Entry is Canada's flagship application management system for those seeking to immigrate permanently through the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, the Canadian Experience Class and a portion of the Provincial Nominee Program.
- The first round for foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience will be in the coming days. Canadian Experience Class draws continued through early 2026 to prioritize candidates already contributing to Canada's economy. So did draws for the French-proficiency category.
- Canada is working to attract and retain the best talent to our country. Today's announcement builds on important work to strengthen Canada's economic resilience through targeted measures for medical doctors, graduate students and researchers, as well as Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy.
Associated links
- Backgrounder: Attracting the world's best talent to fill Canada's labour gaps and build our economy
- 2025 consultations on economic priorities for category-based selection in Express Entry
- Express Entry rounds of invitation – Category-based selection
- Express Entry for French-speaking skilled workers
- Immigrate to a Francophone community outside Quebec
- Live and work as a medical doctor in Canada
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
Contacts for media only: Laura Blondeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister, 343-550-4808, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]
Share this article