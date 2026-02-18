OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada is taking back control to return immigration to sustainable levels, while ensuring it continues to support the economy. As global competition for skilled workers intensifies, Canada's immigration system is focused on attracting and retaining highly skilled immigrants through the International Talent Attraction Strategy.

Today, the Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced the 2026 categories under the Express Entry system. This allows Canada to invite candidates with the skills and experience needed to fill critical labour gaps in key sectors and occupations.

In addition to a new category for foreign medical doctors with Canadian work experience, Canada will introduce new categories for

researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience

candidates with work experience in transport occupations, including pilots, aircraft mechanics and inspectors

highly skilled foreign military applicants recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces in key roles such as military doctors, nurses and pilots

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada will continue holding invitation rounds to select candidates with strong French skills and those with work experience in the following categories that were in place in 2025:

health care and social services, such as nurse practitioners, dentists, pharmacists, psychologists and chiropractors

trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and machinists

Quote

"Canada's future depends on a workforce ready to meet the challenges of a changing economy. By refining Express Entry to focus on the skills our communities truly need, we are strengthening our labour market, supporting provincial priorities and ensuring newcomers can contribute from day one."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

Associated links

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Laura Blondeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister, 343-550-4808, [email protected]; Media Relations, People and Communications Sector Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 613-952-1650, [email protected]