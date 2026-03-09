OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - The global landscape is shifting rapidly, creating uncertainty and challenges for workers, industries and communities across Canada. In a rapidly changing world, we are focusing on what we can control: building a stronger more resilient Canada. This calls for decisive action to protect jobs, strengthen local economies and ensure workers can adapt to changing economic realities.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, visited the NuBuild and Oakwood headquarters in Ottawa to announce an investment of up to $94.5 million over five years through the Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program (SWSP). This investment will produce consistent, foundational labour market information (LMI) across key sectors, providing the information needed to help better coordinate the supply and demand of skilled labour while supporting a stronger economy.

Through this initiative, 14 organizations will develop a range of informational products and employer toolkits to help workers and businesses adapt to current labour market challenges. Tools such as forecast reports and dashboards on topics like job vacancies by key occupations and sector-specific growth opportunities will offer job seekers, workers, employers, and training providers a clear understanding of shared challenges, as well as a detailed view of the unique needs within each sector. These coordinated efforts will ultimately help reduce skills shortages, improve job readiness, and support long-term growth across multiple industries.

The investment will support organizations in key sectors, including construction, trucking, advanced manufacturing, aerospace, tourism, forestry, agriculture, mining, energy, information and communications technology, the environment, and the bio-economy. The results of these projects will help focus future efforts, as Canada works to build a stronger, more independent economy and ensure that workers and industries will be ready.

Quotes

"Building a strong economy means understanding existing gaps and barriers and helping our workforce access meaningful opportunities. Canadian workers are the backbone of our economy, driving success in every corner of our country. By investing in key sectors and resources, we are equipping industries and workers with the tools they need to succeed today, and the confidence to lead tomorrow."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Providing Sectoral Labour Market Intelligence is a key element of any economic development strategy. It forms the foundation of workforce and skills developments and provides young people, employers and job seekers with the information to pursue meaningful careers and prosperity for all Canadians. We applaud the government's announcement to invest in this important cornerstone of its domestic economic strategy."

– Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada.

Quick facts

Recently, the Prime Minister announced a series of new strategic measures to protect workers and businesses in those sectors most impacted by U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions. These include measures to help transform Canada's steel and softwood lumber industries, a new reskilling package for up to 50,000 workers, and the establishment of the Workforce Alliances and Sectoral Workforce Innovation Fund. Today's announcement supports these dedicated initiatives by providing key labour market information to inform and support national industrial strategies and projects, to further strengthen Canada's key economic sectors and enhance workforce development.

Labour market information is essential to tackling urgent government priorities, including adapting to tariffs, advancing major projects and supporting the housing agenda. It also supports decision-making and business leadership with key data and insights to ensure effective sectoral growth strategies.

The sectors targeted through this initiative account for 66.2% of Canada's total gross domestic product and employ about 9.9 million workers (47% of Canada's total labour force).

By investing in timely foundational labour market information across key economic sectors, the Government of Canada is not only responding to immediate challenges faced by workers and families but is also taking a long-term approach to building a stronger workforce, with opportunities for all Canadians.

Related products

Backgrounder

Associated links

Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program

Prime Minister Carney announces new measures to transform Canada's softwood lumber industry

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]