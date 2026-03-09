OTTAWA, ON, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, Canada joins our fellow Commonwealth partners in marking Commonwealth Day. In a more uncertain and divided world, the Commonwealth remains a constant – bringing together 56 member countries from North America, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific. Across continents and under different skies, we are united by a shared commitment to work together and pursue the common good.

This unity reflects a shared understanding that we are stronger together. During his visit to Canada last year to deliver the Speech from the Throne, His Majesty King Charles III, the Head of the Commonwealth, reminded us that no nation can live unto itself. Only by working together can we become better equipped to respond to challenges, more proactive in shaping outcomes, and ultimately more secure and prosperous.

As Canada charts its path forward in this new world, we look to our fellow Commonwealth members as partners. Later this year, Commonwealth governments will gather in Antigua and Barbuda for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Together, we will continue strengthening the foundations that unite us – democracy, human rights, sustainable development, and economic growth."

