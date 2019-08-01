/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Minister Rodriguez to Visit the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region/

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean to announce financial support for cultural organizations in the region and to meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sectors and representatives from Indigenous communities

VILLE DE SAGUENAY, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, will be in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 to announce financial support for cultural organizations in the region, and to meet with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sector and representatives from Indigenous communities.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Events for Thursday, August 1, 2019

Chicoutimi

11:15 a.m. – Visit to the Centre d'amitié autochtone du Saguenay

2:00 p.m. – Informal meeting with stakeholders from the arts, culture and heritage sector in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region

3:00 p.m. – Photo opportunity at La Voie Maltée micro-brewery

3:30 p.m. – Media briefing

PLACE:

La Voie Maltée

224 Des Laurentides Street

Chicoutimi, Quebec

8:00 p.m. – Appearance by Minister Rodriguez and Member of Parliament Richard Hébert at the Festival international des rythmes du monde

PLACE:

Main Stage of the Port Area

49 La Fontaine Street

Chicoutimi, Quebec

Events for Friday, August 2, 2019

Alma

11:40 a.m. – Visit to the Odyssée des Bâtisseurs

12:00 p.m. – Media briefing

PLACE:

Odyssée des Bâtisseurs

1671 Du Pont Nord Avenue

Alma, Quebec

Mashteuiatsh

3:00 p.m. – Visit to the Première Nation Innu de Mashteuiatsh

Dolbeau-Mistassini

8:30 p.m. – Appearance at the Festival du Bleuet – Route 66 show

PLACE:

Festival du Bleuet

60 Savard Street – next to the sports centre

Dolbeau-Mistassini, Quebec

