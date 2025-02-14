Canadian Heritage will host an event on February 14 to mark the launch of celebrations for National Flag of Canada Day

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Heritage is hosting an event on Friday, February 14 to mark the launch of celebrations for National Flag of Canada Day. The event will include a flag-raising ceremony, the singing of the national anthem and speeches. A group of young skaters from local sport clubs will then skate a giant National Flag of Canada down a portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway. The Honourable Mona Fortier, Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), will attend this event on behalf of the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. Dignitaries, Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes, and the seamstress of the original National Flag of Canada will be in attendance.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE:

Friday, February 14, 2025

TIME:

11:00 a.m.

Journalists wishing to attend this opportunity must confirm their attendance by sending their full name and the name of the media outlet they represent to [email protected] by 9 a.m. on Friday, February 14. Details of the event's exact location will be provided afterward.

Quick Facts

The new maple leaf flag was made official by a proclamation from Queen Elizabeth II on January 28, 1965 . On February 15 of that year, it was inaugurated in a public ceremony on Parliament Hill.

on . On of that year, it was inaugurated in a public ceremony on Parliament Hill. National Flag of Canada Day was officially proclaimed on February 15, 1996 .

. For more information, visit the website for the National Flag of Canada Day.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]