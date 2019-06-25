/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Indigenous Women and Children to Benefit from new Transitional Housing in Halifax/

HALIFAX, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Join Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Honourable Kelly Regan, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women, and members of the Mi'kmaw Native Frienship Centre, as they make an announcement related to safe and affordable housing for Indigenous women and children.

Date: June 25, 2019



Time: 1:00 p.m.



Place: 2158 Gottingen St

Halifax, NS

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca; Alexandre Tremblay, Public Affairs, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, 613-748-2559, aatrembl@cmhc-schl.gc.ca

