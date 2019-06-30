/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Great Celebrations to Mark Canada Day in Canada's Capital Region/

Join the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, on Parliament Hill at 8 a.m. on Monday to attend a Peace and Friendship Circle, an Algonquin ceremony led by Mr. Albert Dumont that features an honour song, a jingle dress dance and speeches. Stick around to hear Emma Stevens sing her viral version of The Beatles' song "Blackbird" in Mi'kmaq.

Always a crowd favourite, the inspection of the guard will take place at 11:40 a.m. at the National War Memorial, followed by a 21-gun salute in honour of our Canadian Armed Forces, veterans and fallen Canadians.

Minister Rodriguez will be on Parliament Hill to attend the noon and evening shows:

Noon: Hosted by Herby Moreau and Ashley Callingbull . Featuring the NAC Orchestra, K'naan, Karim Ouellet , T. Thomason, Shawnee and Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal.

. Featuring the NAC Orchestra, K'naan, , T. Thomason, Shawnee and Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal. Evening: Kicks off at 6:45 pm with KAYTRANADA. Hosted by Pierre-Yves Lord and Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe . Featuring The Strumbellas, Marie Mai , Brett Kissel , Cœur de pirate, Karim Ouellet , William Prince , Crystal Shawanda , K'naan and Alan Doyle .

Make sure to stay for the grand finale, because the Manulife Canada Day Fireworks—featuring a 100-percent Canadian soundtrack—are sure to amaze you.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Media access to Parliament Hill is at the pedestrian entrance at the corner of Bank and Wellington streets.

