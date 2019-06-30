/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Great Celebrations to Mark Canada Day in Canada's Capital Region/ Français
Jun 30, 2019, 08:00 ET
This year's Canada Day program, featuring themes of multiculturalism, diversity and Indigenous peoples, promises to offer an enriching experience for all who attend
OTTAWA and GATINEAU, QC, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada Day celebrations in Canada's Capital Region will kick off Sunday with a full day of programming at Major's Hill Park, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The festivities will extend to Parliament Hill and the Canadian Museum of History on Monday.
Join the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, on Parliament Hill at 8 a.m. on Monday to attend a Peace and Friendship Circle, an Algonquin ceremony led by Mr. Albert Dumont that features an honour song, a jingle dress dance and speeches. Stick around to hear Emma Stevens sing her viral version of The Beatles' song "Blackbird" in Mi'kmaq.
Always a crowd favourite, the inspection of the guard will take place at 11:40 a.m. at the National War Memorial, followed by a 21-gun salute in honour of our Canadian Armed Forces, veterans and fallen Canadians.
Minister Rodriguez will be on Parliament Hill to attend the noon and evening shows:
- Noon: Hosted by Herby Moreau and Ashley Callingbull. Featuring the NAC Orchestra, K'naan, Karim Ouellet, T. Thomason, Shawnee and Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal.
- Evening: Kicks off at 6:45 pm with KAYTRANADA. Hosted by Pierre-Yves Lord and Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe. Featuring The Strumbellas, Marie Mai, Brett Kissel, Cœur de pirate, Karim Ouellet, William Prince, Crystal Shawanda, K'naan and Alan Doyle.
Make sure to stay for the grand finale, because the Manulife Canada Day Fireworks—featuring a 100-percent Canadian soundtrack—are sure to amaze you.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Media access to Parliament Hill is at the pedestrian entrance at the corner of Bank and Wellington streets.
