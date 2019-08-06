/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada will announce help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades/ Français
Aug 06, 2019, 06:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping apprentices in Thunder Bay complete their training in the skilled trades.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
|
TIME:
|
2:00 p.m.
|
PLACE:
|
LiUNA Local 607
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
Share this article