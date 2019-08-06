/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada will announce help to reduce barriers to training in the skilled trades/

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will announce how the Government of Canada is helping apprentices in Thunder Bay complete their training in the skilled trades.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local .

DATE : Tuesday, August 6, 2019



TIME : 2:00 p.m.



PLACE: LiUNA Local 607

730 Balmoral Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario

