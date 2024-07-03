/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an announcement about Canada Summer Jobs/ Français
Jul 03, 2024, 08:00 ET
GATINEAU, QC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, the Honorable Marci Ien, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honorable Arif Virani, will be in Toronto to make an announcement about the 2024 Canada Summer Jobs Program.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
|
Time:
|
1:45 p.m. EDT
|
Place:
|
Boys and Girls Club
Toronto Kiwanis
101 Spruce Street
Toronto, Ontario
To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 12:45 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For information (media only): Hannaan Hassan, Senior Communication Advisor, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-355-0996, [email protected]; Media Relations Office: Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]
