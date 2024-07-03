GATINEAU, QC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, the Honorable Marci Ien, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, the Honorable Arif Virani, will be in Toronto to make an announcement about the 2024 Canada Summer Jobs Program.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Time: 1:45 p.m. EDT Place: Boys and Girls Club Toronto Kiwanis 101 Spruce Street Toronto, Ontario

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 12:45 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

