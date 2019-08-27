/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Minister Mélanie Joly will announce funding to support tourism in Québec/ Français
Aug 27, 2019, 07:00 ET
SAINT-RAYMOND, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)
The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, will announce funding to strengthen Quebec's tourism sector, boost economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class families.
The media will have an opportunity to take part in a guided tour of the site before the press conference.
Date:
August 27, 2019
Time:
2:30 p.m.
Location:
Mont Laura
1136 Chemin du Mont-Laura-Plamondon
Saint-Raymond, Quebec
G3L 5A4
For further information: Jeremy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, Jeremy.Ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca
