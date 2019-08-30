/R E P E A T -- Invitation to media - Government of Canada press conference to announce the winners of the CED Fast Forward Challenge/

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec and Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, will unveil the names of the ten businesses that have won the CED Fast Forward Challenge. The two winning businesses from the Québec–Chaudière-Appalaches region will be in attendance.

The announcement will be made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

Press conference date

Friday, August 30, 2019

Time

3:30 p.m.

Location

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Québec‒Chaudière-Appalaches Business Office

Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury

Suite 201

805 Wilfrid-Laurier Avenue

Québec City, Quebec

G1R 2L3



SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

For further information: Media Relations, Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, 514-283-7443, dec.media.ced@canada.ca