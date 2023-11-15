/R E P E A T -- CF Toronto Eaton Centre Unveils Tallest Tree in North America on November 15 with Special Event Featuring Barenaked Ladies/

The 114-foot-tall wonder will be the centre of a holiday kick-off event on November 15 at 6pm

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - After a year of anticipation, the iconic tree at CF Toronto Eaton Centre will make its triumphant return this season with a special tree-lighting event on Wednesday, November 15 at 6pm. Hosted by Canadian legends, Barenaked Ladies, who will lead an epic sing-along featuring the Toronto Children's Chorus.

With a special appearance by the jolly man in red himself, Santa Claus, the event will also feature the magical indoor snowfall that shoppers fell in love with last season. Adding to the wonder of the season, a BIG SURPRISE will be unveiled that will not only amplify the tree lighting tradition, but also create the ultimate holiday experience for guests.

The special night will serve as the unofficial kickoff to Toronto's 2023 holiday season and showcase "CF Winterville" in all its festive wonder. Regional tree-lighting ceremonies will also follow at select CF properties across the country on November 16.

"The tree is a special part of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre holiday experience, and after a year-long hiatus, we are thrilled to bring it back - bigger and better than ever," said Sheila Jennings, General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre. "We have some special plans in the works that we can't wait to share with everyone when we unveil the tree on November 15th. We promise it'll be worth the wait!"

Letting it Snow for Charity

Back by popular demand, magical daily snowfall displays will continue this year, turning CF Toronto Eaton Centre into a dazzling winter wonderland experience. Guests at the property can experience the must-see magic and witness the snowfall at various times daily.

Throughout the holiday season, each time it snows, CF will donate $500 to Covenant House, Canada's largest agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk, up to a total donation of $100,000.

For a full list of holiday activities planned at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, please visit cftorontoeatoncentre.ca .

What: CF Toronto Eaton Centre tree-lighting ceremony hosted by Canadian legends, Barenaked Ladies who will lead an epic singalong with Toronto Children's Chorus.

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023. Arrival: 5:00 p.m. Official tree-lighting event led by Barenaked Ladies and Santa Claus: 6:00 p.m.

Where: CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Centre Court at Level 2 (Albert's Way entrance)

Who: Barenaked Ladies, Toronto Children's Chorus, Santa Claus and Cadillac Fairview representatives

Interview opportunities with:

Barenaked Ladies

Sheila Jennings , General Manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Photo Op: Thousands of Torontonians gather at North America's busiest shopping centre, to kick off the holiday season at the iconic tree-lighting event featuring the back-by-popular-demand snowfall show, hosted by Canadian legends, the Barenaked Ladies.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

