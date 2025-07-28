Family-Friendly Events and Engaging Experiences Highlight the Week-Long 60th Anniversary Festivities

POINTE CLAIRE, QC, July 28, 2025 /CNW/ - This year, Cadillac Fairview (CF) is proud to celebrate the 60th anniversary of CF Fairview Pointe Claire, a central hub for the West Island community. Opening its doors on August 12, 1965, CF Fairview Pointe Claire has been a steadfast beacon of commerce, community, and culture for six decades. As the first enclosed shopping centre on the West Island, and the second-largest mall in all of Canada at the time, it quickly became a landmark, a legacy that continues to define CF Fairview Pointe Claire as a vital community hub today.

"Celebrating sixty years in the West Island community fills us with immense pride," said Lynn Fitzpatrick, General Manager, CF Fairview Pointe Claire. "This milestone is a testament to our enduring commitment to our guests, retail partners, and the community we are privileged to serve. We look forward to many more years of creating unforgettable experiences."

CF Fairview Pointe Claire has been a backdrop to the lives of so many, witnessing the changing landscape while holding true to its role as a gathering place. For generations, guests have walked through the centre doors, creating countless memories – from first jobs and family outings to meeting friends and finding that perfect item. To thank the community and to mark this anniversary, CF Fairview Pointe Claire will host a week of engaging events and promotions from August 9th to August 17th, inviting guests to reminisce and celebrate the property's rich history. The planned activities include:

Photo Gallery: A curated display of historical photos showcasing the evolution of CF Fairview Pointe Claire will be featured in the Centre Court.

Client Experience Week: Retail clients and community partners will host family-friendly activations, including sampling and other activities including a photo frame workshop

Retail clients and community partners will host family-friendly activations, including sampling and other activities including a photo frame workshop Anniversary Contest: Guests are invited to share their favourite CF Fairview Pointe Claire memory by scanning a QR code found on digital directories located throughout the property. Everyone who enters will be submitted for a chance to win daily prizes and a grand prize of a $600 CF SHOP! card.

In honour of this milestone and in recognition of the property team, CF Fairview Pointe Claire is donating $12,600 to Ricochet , an organization offering temporary housing for individuals experiencing residential instability in the West Island. This donation reflects CF Fairview Pointe Claire's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the surrounding community.

For more information visit https://shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-fairview-pointe-claire .

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $29 billion, CF manages approximately 33 million square feet of leasable space at 60 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

