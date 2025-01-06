Year of the Snake Brings Exciting Lunar New Year Celebrations to Cadillac Fairview Properties in the GTA

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Lunar New Year approaches, Cadillac Fairview (CF) has announced the return of an array of entertaining in-person programming, exclusive promotions and dazzling décor to celebrate the Year of the Snake at popular Greater Toronto Area (GTA) shopping centres CF Markville, CF Fairview Mall, and CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

All three locations will come alive with cultural performances, including Chinese dances, traditional eye dotting ceremonies, and popular dragon and lion parades. To usher in the Lunar New Year, the shopping centres will be decorated with new floor decals featuring this year's Chinese zodiac sign, and guests can indulge in an oversized game of "Snakes and Ladders" as part of the celebration's virtually enhanced interactive décor.

Each shopping centre will also host the return of CF's beloved "supertrees," immersive and vibrant décor inspired by Singapore Marina Bay's giant vertical gardens.

"Each year, Cadillac Fairview takes pride in celebrating and honouring the rich culture behind the festival with authentic and interactive programming in collaboration with our communities," said Louise Della Fortuna, Director, Regional Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "During this special time of year, CF properties are a meeting place for community members to come together to enjoy some spectacular décor, performances and activities together. On behalf of everyone at CF, I want to wish all our visitors happiness and good fortune for the year ahead as we welcome the Year of the Snake."

CF Markville (February 1st from 2 - 3pm)

CF Fairview Mall (February 8th from 2 - 3pm)

CF Toronto Eaton Centre (February 2nd from 2 - 2:30pm)

This year, trilingual talk show hosts Winnie, Anthony and Ty (Happy Trio) from A1 Chinese Radio will return to host and perform at CF Markville, and radio host Carmen Chan will act as the master of ceremonies at CF Fairview Mall and both centres will feature a cultural Chinese dance performance. Lunar New Year festivities at all properties will feature performances with dragons and lions, traditional eye dotting, green grabbing, and a special appearance from the God of Fortune.

For full details about this year's performances and scheduled showtimes, visit shops.cadillacfairview.com.

