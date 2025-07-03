/REPEAT -- Experience Stampede Spirit at CF Market Mall's Annual Pancake Breakfast/

The mall hosts morning of complimentary pancakes, entertainment, and family fun, all while supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities Alberta

CALGARY, AB, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - CF Market Mall invites the Calgary community to its highly anticipated 56th Annual Stampede Breakfast on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the East Parking Lot, on the corner of Shaganappi Trail and 32 Ave NW. This long-standing tradition is set to welcome over 6,000 guests for a high-energy start to the Stampede season.

Attendees can enjoy a complimentary pancake breakfast with all the fixings, alongside Stampede Caravan entertainment and interactive family activities. In-mall entertainment will also feature the Chinook Club Line Dancers. The event will include a Retail Market and Community Markets, showcasing local retailers like Team Town Sports, Alberta Boot Company, Unique Bunny, Bailey Nelson and Twisted Goods, and community organizations like CMLC, Calgary Wild FC, Meals on Wheels, Heritage Park, Man Van, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Special Retail Promotions:

Calgarians are invited to get rodeo ready by exploring CF Market Mall's 2025 Stampede Lookbook for curated styles from retailers, featuring themes like Prairie Princess, Cowgirl Chic, Lil' Wrangler, and Rodeo Rider. Plus, guests can enhance their Stampede experience with a CF SHOP! Card bonus offer from July 7 to 14 (while quantities last). Click here for full offer terms.

In line with Cadillac Fairview's Green at Work® program, this will be a Zero Waste event held in collaboration with Green Calgary, with volunteers assisting in waste diversion efforts. Public transit is encouraged.

Key Event Timings:

Main Breakfast Event: Tuesday, July 8, 2025 , 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM , east parking lot, on the corner of Shaganappi Trail and 32 Ave NW Official Welcome & Stage Opens: 9:00 AM , featuring the Stampede Caravan

Please note: accessible parking for the media can be arranged in advance. To confirm attendance and schedule interviews, please RSVP to Shraddha Jaiswal at [email protected] in advance of the event.

For more information visit shops.cadillacfairview.com/property/cf-market-mall.

Shraddha Jaiswal, North Strategic, [email protected]