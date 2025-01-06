Ring in the Year of the Snake with Memorable Lunar New Year Activities at Cadillac Fairview Shopping Centres in B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Lunar New Year approaches, Cadillac Fairview (CF) has announced the return of an array of entertaining in-person programming, exclusive promotions and dazzling décor to celebrate the Year of the Snake at its popular Metro Vancouver shopping centres CF Richmond Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Both locations will come alive with cultural performances, including Chinese dances, traditional eye dotting ceremonies, and popular dragon and lion parades. To usher in the Lunar New Year at CF Richmond Centre, the shopping centre will be decorated with new floor decals featuring this year's Chinese zodiac sign, and guests can indulge in an oversized game of "Snakes and Ladders" as part of the celebration's virtually enhanced interactive décor. The celebrations at CF Pacific Centre include a Lion Merchant Tour giving away red pockets to visitors.

Each shopping centre will also host the return of CF's beloved "supertrees," immersive and vibrant décor inspired by Singapore Marina Bay's giant vertical gardens.

"Each year, Cadillac Fairview is proud to celebrate with our communities and honour the rich culture behind the festival with programming that is authentic and entertaining," said Louise Della Fortuna, Director, Regional Marketing, Cadillac Fairview. "During this special time of year, CF properties are a meeting place for community members to come together to enjoy some spectacular décor, performances and activities together. On behalf of everyone at CF, I want to wish all our visitors happiness and good fortune for the year ahead as we welcome the Year of the Snake."

CF Richmond Centre (February 1st from 2 - 3:30pm)

CF Pacific Centre (February 8th from 2 - 3pm)

The CF Richmond Centre and CF Pacific Centre Lunar New Year shows will include a parade with dragon and lion dances throughout the property and an appearance by the God of Fortune.

For full details about this year's performances and scheduled showtimes, visit shops.cadillacfairview.com.

About Cadillac Fairview (CF)

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $29 billion, CF manages over 33 million square feet of leasable space at 62 landmark properties across Canada, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, 160 Front, Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates.

Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

Media Contacts: Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected]; Vera Culic, North Strategic, [email protected]