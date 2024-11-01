"Pearsonlicious" Takes Airport Cuisine to New Heights Français

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto Pearson is putting a fresh spin on airport dining with Pearsonlicious, a culinary event designed to elevate the airport experience.

Inspired by Toronto's popular Winterlicious and Summerlicious events, Pearsonlicious brings together renowned chefs Susur Lee (Lee Kitchen), Lynn Crawford (The Hearth), Massimo Capra (Boccone), Roger Mooking (Twist) and others, for an exclusive limited-time dining event during the month of November.

Beginning today, travellers can indulge in specially curated three-course prix fixe menus at 18 participating restaurants in Terminals 1 and 3 - all for under $40.

  • Acer
  • Apropos
  • Beerhive
  • Boccone
  • Caplansky's
  • Corso
  • Fetta
  • Fionn MacCool's
  • Heirloom Bakery Café
  • LEE Kitchen
  • Marathi
  • Mill St. Brewery
  • Nobel Burger Bar
  • Tap & Pour
  • The Hearth
  • Twist
  • Urban Crave
  • Vinifera

"Whether you're catching a flight or making a connection, Pearsonlicious offers passengers the chance to enjoy exclusive, chef-inspired meals, redefining airport dining," said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. "This initiative is part of our vision to put the joy back into travel and to make the airport a memorable destination."

Learn more about Pearsonlicious and the participating restaurants here: www.torontopearson.com/pearsonlicious 

About Toronto Pearson  

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" six times in the last seven years by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports.

For our corporate X channel, please visit @PearsonComms. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on X. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

