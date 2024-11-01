Beginning today, travellers can indulge in specially curated three-course prix fixe menus at 18 participating restaurants in Terminals 1 and 3 - all for under $40.

Acer

Apropos

Beerhive

Boccone

Caplansky's

Corso

Fetta

Fionn MacCool's

Heirloom Bakery Café

LEE Kitchen

Marathi

Mill St. Brewery

Nobel Burger Bar

Tap & Pour

The Hearth

Twist

Urban Crave

Vinifera

"Whether you're catching a flight or making a connection, Pearsonlicious offers passengers the chance to enjoy exclusive, chef-inspired meals, redefining airport dining," said Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Pearson. "This initiative is part of our vision to put the joy back into travel and to make the airport a memorable destination."

Learn more about Pearsonlicious and the participating restaurants here: www.torontopearson.com/pearsonlicious

SOURCE Toronto Pearson

