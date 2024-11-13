'Pearson's Version,' an Eras-inspired activation, launches as Swifties flock to Toronto

Fans who are flying into Toronto Pearson can dance in front of different motion-activated screens inspired by the albums Fearless, Folklore, Evermore, Lover and Midnights. This immersive space invites visitors to capture unforgettable moments, celebrating the excitement of the Eras tour from the moment they land at the airport.

"Toronto Pearson embraces this as a culturally significant moment for Toronto, Mississauga, and Canada. People will be travelling to the city from across the country and the world to attend Taylor Swift's concerts," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson. "We are thrilled to be teaming up with Visit Mississauga for this special event. This activation is a unique way for fans to begin their musical journey as soon as they step off the plane. We are excited to add a unique and cool moment to their memories - one of the ways we put the joy back into travel."

"Visit Mississauga was excited to bring this activation opportunity to Toronto Pearson, as a way to welcome Swifties from across the country and the world this month to Mississauga," said Victoria Clarke, CEO at Visit Mississauga. "We hope fans have an unforgettable experience while in town and we invite everyone visiting, staying or simply passing through Mississauga to soak up the music and excitement our vibrant city has to offer."

To celebrate the "Swiftie" spirit, members of Toronto Pearson's Welcome Team will also be handing out Toronto Pearson-branded friendship bracelets for fans travelling through the airport.

The installation will be accessible to passengers travelling through the airport until Dec. 12, 2024.

About Visit Mississauga

Visit Mississauga is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) for the City of Mississauga. The organization is industry-led and responsible for developing a tourism strategy and leading tourism marketing and development efforts for Mississauga. Visit Mississauga is committed to implementing the City of Mississauga's Tourism Master Plan, promoting local businesses and co-ordinating large-scale events within the city. Learn more at visitmississauga.ca

About Toronto Pearson

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" six times in the last seven years by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports.

