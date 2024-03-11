All members can now earn and redeem Avion points, get cash back,

access exclusive experiences and more

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Avion Rewards, Canada's largest proprietary loyalty program, has launched expanded benefits for its newest membership level, Avion Select, free for all Canadians to join regardless of where they bank. Avion Select members can experience a wide breadth of program features, including up to 40% cash back deals, offers from over 2,400 retailers and brands, the ability to earn Avion points and redeem for virtually anything and much more.

Avion Rewards™ Logo (CNW Group/RBC Royal Bank)

"Accessing value and savings has never been more important for Canadians, and by enabling all of our members to shop, save, earn and redeem, we've created a more inclusive program that offers them limitless choice, freedom and flexibility," said Niranjan Vivekanandan, senior vice president and head, Loyalty & Merchant Solutions, RBC. "By transforming Avion Rewards and expanding the scale and breadth of our program, we're able to deliver an end-to-end loyalty experience that brings everyday value to millions of more Canadians while also increasing reach and access for our retail partners."

Avion Select members can join Avion Rewards and access the following unique features:

Earn points that can be used for virtually anything. Earn cash back and points that can be used for virtually anything, including gift cards, merchandise, travel and more. By linking their payment card, members will earn cash that they can transfer to any Canadian bank account once they've reached savings worth $15.

Get unique value and savings of up to 40% from over 2,400 retailers and brands. Avion Rewards members can save and access value on everyday purchases from partners including Metro, Petro-Canada, WestJet, DoorDash, Rexall and McDonald's Canada. Members will also benefit from the program's innovative and award-winning shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, which eliminates the need to hunt for deals by presenting offers from top brands and more retailers than any other savings platform in Canada.

Access exclusive experiences. Being an Avion Rewards member also means exclusive access to exciting events and contest opportunities, including the chance to win tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour. As the Official Financial Services Partner and an Official Ticket Access Partner of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada, RBC and Avion Rewards are giving away hundreds of tickets leading up to the Canadian leg of the tour.

Being an Avion Rewards member also means exclusive access to exciting events and contest opportunities, including the chance to win tickets to . As the Official Financial Services Partner and an Official Ticket Access Partner of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Canada, RBC and Avion Rewards are giving away hundreds of tickets leading up to the Canadian leg of the tour. Access to Avion Rewards Travel. Avion Rewards is one of the largest travel platforms in Canada and members benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, with no blackout periods or seat restrictions. Avion Select members will now have access to this leading e-travel portal as well as the flexibility to book travel with points, credit cards or both.

To showcase the full breadth of the program and its differentiated benefits, Avion Rewards has just launched "Leave Limits Behind", a bold new marketing campaign that will run nationally across mainstream media, including TV, digital and social. The campaign highlights the flexibility and choice that is central to Avion Rewards, which millions of members have grown to love and is now available for all Canadians to access and experience.

"With our Leave Limits Behind campaign, we're highlighting the limits that consumers often face with traditional rewards programs, while with Avion Rewards, they can get it all – cash back, points and savings – all in one program," said Carolyn Hynds, vice president, marketing, Avion Rewards. "Through our new campaign, we're bringing this insight to life in a fun and playful way and we're excited for more Canadians to see what Avion Rewards has to offer."

Canadians who hold an eligible RBC product will continue to enjoy even more benefits through the program's two additional tiers: Avion Premium and Avion Elite.

To become an Avion Rewards member, Canadians can simply sign up using their email address. For more information visit avionrewards.com or download the Avion Rewards mobile app .

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

About Avion Rewards

Avion Rewards is an award-winning internationally recognized loyalty and consumer engagement platform that provides Canadians with the flexibility to shop, save, earn and redeem for everyday merchandise, aspirational rewards and experiences. Its exclusive shopping companion, Avion Rewards ShopPlus, enables members to access offers seamlessly, saving them time and money right where they shop online. Additionally, as one of the largest travel providers in Canada, Avion Rewards makes it possible for members to benefit from the program's market-leading "any airline, any flight, any time" travel offering, as well as its flagship Avion credit cards and concierge service. Learn more at avionrewards.com.

