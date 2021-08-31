'It's pure barry!' WestJet introduces new flights to Scotland from Toronto

Airline adds Toronto to Edinburgh to its international network and new non-stop service between Glasgow and Toronto

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - WestJet today announced new service between Toronto and Scotland with the addition of non-stop flights to Edinburgh and Glasgow beginning in Spring 2022. Adding to the airline's international destination map, service between Edinburgh and Toronto is set to launch on June 2, 2022, while flights between Glasgow and Toronto will begin on May 20, 2022.

"As we continue to rebuild our international network, we're pleased to offer our guests new options to connect via our Toronto hub for business and leisure to these incredible cities," said John Weatherill, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer. "This spring, guests on both sides of the Atlantic will benefit from more choices and lower fares when travelling between Canada and Scotland."

With the addition of Edinburgh to the airline's international network, service between Toronto (YYZ) and Edinburgh (EDI) is set to operate three-times weekly effective June 2, 2022, while service between Toronto and Glasgow (GLA) will operate four-times weekly as of May 20, 2022.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Edinburgh to our international network and strengthening travel and tourism between our two countries," continued Weatherill. "Whether travellers are looking to discover Edinburgh's enchanting castles and cobbled streets or exploring the vibrance of Toronto and beyond, we're committed to introducing new destinations and routes to our network."

By Spring 2022, WestJet will offer service to two Scottish destinations with service from Toronto to Edinburgh and Glasgow and the resumption of flights between Halifax and Glasgow.

Details of WestJet's new services between Toronto and Scotland:

Route Frequency Start date Toronto-Glasgow 4x weekly May 20, 2022 Toronto-Edinburgh* 3x weekly June 2, 2022

*New WestJet destination

Additional quotes

"We are excited to see our partners at WestJet bringing these new routes to Toronto Pearson," said Janik Reigate, Director, Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "From curb to gate and back again, when you're ready to travel, you can do so knowing that your health and safety is our top priority. You'll notice our Healthy Airport commitment in action across all touchpoints of your airport journey, from parking, check-in and bag drop to shopping, dining and more."

"I welcome WestJet's commitment to Scotland and the launch of their new services to Toronto from both Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports," said Graeme Day, Minister of Transport, Scotland. "It is encouraging to see airlines develop their connectivity with Scotland at this time. Canada is an important market for Scotland, and I am sure these routes will be welcomed by both business travellers and tourists in both our countries. I also welcome the use of WestJet's latest generation aircraft that will help minimise carbon emissions. I wish WestJet and the airports every success with these routes."

"We know there is huge interest in North America and Canada in particular, so welcoming a fantastic airline like WestJet to Edinburgh Airport is hugely exciting and we are glad to welcome them to Scotland's capital," said Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport. "People are beginning to plan those family reunions and longed for holidays so we hope new additions where possible will help to satisfy that demand, and the route will also present a great opportunity to strengthen business links. We look forward to welcoming WestJet to Edinburgh and showing off our fantastic capital city and everything else that Scotland has to offer."

"The announcement today that WestJet will launch Toronto services direct into both Glasgow and Edinburgh in spring 2022 is hugely welcome for the recovery of Scotland's inbound tourism markets. With Canada now a green list destination, making it easier for Canadians to visit, this adds further grounds for optimism for the return of one of Scotland's key international markets, said Denise Hill, Head of Engagement, Visit Scotland. "VisitScotland has enjoyed a very positive partnership with WestJet in promoting their continuing Halifax to Glasgow service and we look forward to working closely with them to make these additional services a success also. With a strong latent demand for travel, these new air routes present an opportune moment for Scottish tourism businesses to re-engage with this important market."

About WestJet

In 25 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 23 countries, pre-pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic the WestJet Group of Companies has built a layered framework of safety measures to ensure Canadians can continue to travel safely and responsibly through the airline's Safety Above All promise. During this time, WestJet has maintained its status as one of the top-10 on-time airlines in North America as named by Cirium.

