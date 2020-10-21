In the news release, Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available, issued 20-Oct-2020 by Elections Canada over CNW, we are advised by the company that in the table, the two elements of the first column should be switched, Toronto Centre first, then York Centre. The complete, corrected release follows:

Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available

GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -

Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in York Centre ( Ontario ) and Toronto Centre ( Ontario ) .

has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in and . Advance polls were open from Friday, October 16, to Monday, October 19, for 12 hours each day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

for 12 hours each day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. According to the preliminary data, 14,266 electors voted at the advance polls in the two

by-elections. It should be noted that this figure is an estimate, as some polls may not have reported yet.

Electoral District Preliminary Number of Voters at

Advance Polls in Current By-election Official Number of Voters at

Advance Polls in 43rd General Election Toronto Centre 7,960 13,140 York Centre 6,306 9,881

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

For daily election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.

SOURCE Elections Canada

For further information: Elections Canada Media Relations, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.elections.ca

