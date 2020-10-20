Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available Français
- Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
- Advance polls were open from Friday, October 16, to Monday, October 19, for 12 hours each day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- According to the preliminary data, 14,266 electors voted at the advance polls in the two
by-elections. It should be noted that this figure is an estimate, as some polls may not have reported yet.
|
Electoral District
|
Preliminary Number of Voters at
|
Official Number of Voters at
|
York Centre
|
7,960
|
13,140
|
Toronto Centre
|
6,306
|
9,881
