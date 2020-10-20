Estimate of Turnout at Advance Polls Now Available Français

  • Elections Canada has released the estimated number of electors who voted on the four advance polling days in the federal by-elections under way in York Centre (Ontario) and Toronto Centre (Ontario).
  • Advance polls were open from Friday, October 16, to Monday, October 19, for 12 hours each day from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
  • According to the preliminary data, 14,266 electors voted at the advance polls in the two
    by-elections. It should be noted that this figure is an estimate, as some polls may not have reported yet.

Electoral District

Preliminary Number of Voters at
Advance Polls in Current By-election

Official Number of Voters at
Advance Polls in 43rd General Election

York Centre

7,960

13,140

Toronto Centre

6,306

9,881

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

