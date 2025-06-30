GATINEAU, QC, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ -

A federal by-election will be held on August 18 , in the electoral district of Battle River–Crowfoot ( Alberta ) to fill a vacancy in the House of Commons.

Canadian citizens who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote if they:

Live in Battle River–Crowfoot. Their home address must be in the electoral district as of Monday, June 30 , until at least election day, August 18 .

Are registered . Most Canadians who are eligible to vote are already registered in the National Register of Electors. To check if they are registered or to register to vote, electors should use the Online Voter Registration Service at elections.ca, call us at 1-800-463-6868 or contact the local Elections Canada office. They can also register in person at their polling place when they go to vote.

Show proof of their identity and address . There are many different pieces of ID that can be used to prove identity and address. The full list is available online.

Vote on election day ( Monday, August 18 ) at their assigned polling station.

Vote on advance polling days ( Friday, August 8 ; Saturday, August 9 ; Sunday, August 10 ; and Monday, August 11 ) at their assigned polling station.

Vote early at the Elections Canada office in Battle River—Crowfoot anytime between now and Tuesday, August 12, 6 p.m.



Vote by mail: Electors must apply by Tuesday, August 12 , 6 p.m. and return their special ballot by mail (deadlines apply) or in person at the local Elections Canada office before polls close on election day.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

