ʔaq̓am (Aq'am), BC, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working to renew the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous Peoples in Canada based on the affirmation of rights, respect, co-operation, and partnership. A new era guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act is underway in Canada.

Today, Nasuʔkin Joe Pierre Jr. of ʔaq̓am and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced the settlement of ʔaq̓am's 1942 Timber Surrender Specific Claim. The efforts of ʔaq̓am and Canada to resolve this specific claim address a longstanding grievance and serve as a symbol of Canada's commitment to healing and reconciliation with the ʔaq̓am community.

Stemming from the 1942 surrender and sale of timber on ʔaq̓am's Kootenay Reserve No.1, Canada failed to properly manage the sale of the timber. Specifically, the sale of the timber did not reflect ʔaq̓am's stated requirements, and the timber was sold at a lower rate, resulting in economic losses to the community. Canada provided $7,067,507 in compensation to address this historical wrong.

The socio-economic gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Peoples in Canada are the result of decades of colonial policies, which often led to the denial and dispossession of land and resources. Honouring Canada's legal obligations and properly compensating Indigenous Peoples for what was unlawfully taken or withheld from them is fundamental to advancing reconciliation in Canada, and rebuilding trust with Indigenous communities.

The successful resolution of specific claims is a key step in Canada's reconciliation with First Nations—one that acknowledges and addresses the wrongs of the past and helps to build a better future for everyone.

"Today's settlement marks not only a historic moment of reconciliation and healing but also a tribute to the enduring spirit and wisdom of our ancestors, knowledge holders, and the entire ʔaq̓am community, past and present. Their resilience and unwavering commitment to justice have paved the way for this significant achievement. I am thankful to our negotiating team and every member of our community for their invaluable contributions."

Nasuʔkin Joe Pierre Jr.

ʔaq̓am

"Canada's history is clear—federal governments have not been a good partner in our nation-to-nation relationships with First Nations. Today, however, we recognize the harms caused to ʔaq̓am, and we are working to be a good partner in the development of the community today and for future generations. Of course we still have lots of work to do, but addressing historical wrongs is key to building the relationship with ʔaq̓am."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

ʔaq̓am is located in southeastern British Columbia along the St. Mary's River. Kootenay Reserve No. 1 has 7,446 hectares and is one of ʔaq̓am's six reserves. The registered population of the community as a whole counts approximately 400 members.

along the St. Mary's River. Kootenay Reserve No. 1 has 7,446 hectares and is one of ʔaq̓am's six reserves. The registered population of the community as a whole counts approximately 400 members. ʔaq̓am is part of the Ktunaxa Nation, which has its own language group and whose traditional territory stretches from southeastern British Columbia into the United States in portions of Washington , Idaho , and Montana .

into in portions of , , and . The term specific claim generally refers to claims by First Nations against the Crown related to First Nation reserve lands and assets and to the non-fulfilment of historic treaties and other agreements.

From January 1, 2016 , to February 29, 2024 , 293 claims have been resolved for close to $10.8 billion in compensation. Since the Specific Claims Program began in 1973 to February 29, 2024 , 698 claims totalling $14.7 billion in compensation have been settled through negotiations.

