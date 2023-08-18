ʔAKISQ̓NUK FIRST NATION, BC, Aug. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the ʔAkisq̓nuk Chief and Council and the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, announced a settlement agreement regarding the ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation's Elkhorn Ranch Specific Claim.

This specific grievance stems from one of the earliest Crown actions against the ʔAkisq̓nuk Band of Kootenay people's way of life with the establishment of reserves.

This specific claim concerns 320 acres of land (known as Elkhorn Ranch), which were occupied by a member of the First Nation. According to the laws of the time, this land should have been reserved for the First Nation, but was wrongfully granted to a settler in 1883.

For over 140 years, the First Nation was not only without the use of this land, but missed out on the land's economic benefits, including agriculture and the potential for residential development. Under this historic settlement, Canada will provide $28 million in compensation for these losses to the First Nation.

The successful resolution of this settlement, due to ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation, is an important step to create a better future for generations to come. The significant socio-economic gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous People in Canada are the direct result of decades of colonial policies, which often led to the denial and dispossession of land. Ownership of land in Canada is closely linked to ownership of resources and economic benefit; for hundreds of years, settlers in Canada have benefited from the land to the detriment of Indigenous Peoples, who have suffered, both culturally and economically.

Honouring Canada's legal obligations and properly compensating Indigenous Peoples for what was unjustly taken and withheld from them is fundamental to advancing reconciliation in Canada and rebuilding trust with Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"The ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation is pleased to bring closure to this long-standing historical injustice of historical harms done to our people and validates our oral history and grievances. I thank the leaders, members, Elders and Knowledge keepers who worked tirelessly over the years to raise and settle this claim. The ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation Elkhorn Ranch Claim settlement will ensure that our children and future generations to come will value the strength in their oral history enjoy a better future. This settlement was made possible due to the hard work and dedication of our people commitment to future generations some of whom we have lost since the claim was initiated in 2008. Understanding truth, this is an historical step forward on the path of reconciliation. Thank you to all involved."

Chief Donald Sam

ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation

"The resolution of this claim is an important step in Canada's relationship with the ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation. For hundreds of years, Canada has benefitted off lands that were unlawfully taken from Indigenous Peoples – these debts are long overdue, and it's time that Canada repays them. I'd like to thank ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation's leadership for their dedication to this settlement agreement, which will support your community's wellbeing going forward."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation, ʔAkisq̓nuk, formerly known as the Columbia Lake Indian Band, are part of the Ktunaxa Nation.

Ktunaxa people, formerly known as Kootenay, lived in the Kootenay and Columbia River drainages of southeastern British Columbia and extended into Alberta , Montana , Idaho and Washington .

and extended into , , and . ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation Reserve is located in the Columbia Valley of the Kootenays district, which is in southeast British Columbia .

of the Kootenays district, which is in southeast . ʔAkisq̓nuk first filed this claim with Canada in 2008 and with the Specific Claims Tribunal on September 23, 2013 .

in 2008 and with the Specific Claims Tribunal on . Both parties agreed to pursue a negotiated settlement in 2018, and the Tribunal granted a stay of proceedings so that the parties could attempt to negotiate a resolution.

Through the course of negotiations, Canada presented the ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation with a global settlement offer on November 13, 2020 , which was accepted by the First Nation on February 10, 2021 .

presented the ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation with a global settlement offer on , which was accepted by the First Nation on . Members of ʔAkisq̓nuk First Nation approved the settlement in a community vote in November 2021 and executed the settlement agreement in December 2021 . The Government of Canada executed the settlement agreement in March 2022 .

and executed the settlement agreement in . The Government of executed the settlement agreement in . From April 1, 2022 , to March 31, 2023 , 69 specific claims were resolved for $3 .6 billion in compensation; 84 claims were filed with the Minister, and Canada made an offer to negotiate on 78 claims. Working in partnership with First Nations, Canada has resolved over 665 specific claims since 1973.

