CHÂTEAUGUAY, QC, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - MONTONI, the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Montez Corporation, in collaboration with the City of Châteauguay, are delighted to announce the start of construction of Écoparc Châteauguay 30, a green industrial project valued at $95 million. The building will feature nearly 450,000 square feet of space, divided into five industrial-purpose units. Strategically positioned along Highway 30 in the heart of Châteauguay, 25 minutes from Montréal–Trudeau international Airport, the development is in an ideal location for residents of the city as well as those in surrounding regions. Delivery of the building, designed by NEUF Architect(e)s, is slated for summer 2025.

ZCB-Design and LEED Gold

This innovative project, a first for MONTONI in Châteauguay, is in perfect alignment with the developer's goal of decarbonizing its real estate asset portfolio. Construction is targeting LEED Gold certification for the building's core and shell, as well as Zero-Carbon Building – Design (ZCB-Design) certification, which addresses reductions in embedded carbon of construction materials as well as elimination of onsite combustion.

200 solar panels

Écoparc Châteauguay 30 will comply with the industry's most stringent sustainability standards. The building's operational-phase carbon footprint will be reduced thanks to nearly 200 roof-mounted solar panels. The project is also targeting a 50% reduction in energy costs and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of more than 60% compared with a traditional industrial building, as well as a 50% reduction in water consumption.

Quotes

"Écoparc Châteauguay 30 is yet another project in our expanding portfolio of real estate developments strategically positioned across Québec as part of the supply-chain sector. We build sustainable properties never compromising on quality that foster occupant wellness and that, we hope, will be a source of pride for future generations."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

"The Fonds immobilier is committed to the real estate market's sustainability transition, and Écoparc Châteauguay 30 is perfectly in keeping with our approach to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We are proud to be continuing our partnership with the teams at MONTONI and Montez Corporation, building for the future."

– Martin Raymond, President and CEO, Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

" We are very pleased with this partnership with MONTONI, in collaboration with the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ and Montez Corporation. The Ecoparc Châteauguay 30 supports the vision of the municipal council and is in line with the orientations of the city's strategic plan. We want innovative projects focused on sustainable development that support job creation and economic vitality in the city of Châteauguay. "

– Éric Allard, Mayor, Châteauguay

Technical specifications

All five of the adaptable units in this multi-tenant industrial project are currently leasable. Each of them includes office space.

Total lot area: 947,228 sq ft

Total available floor space: 438,643 sq ft

Rapid access via Highway 30

25 min from Montréal–Trudeau international Airport

197 parking spaces

42 loading bays

Clear height of up to 40 ft

For more information on Écoparc Châteauguay 30: https://chateauguay30.ecoparcmontoni.com/fr

About MONTONI

A pioneer of sustainable building in Canada, MONTONI develops, builds and manages real estate projects at the leading edge of design, performance, urban planning and occupant wellness. Its fundamental purpose is to create value for its clients, the environment and the community.

To date, MONTONI has completed more than 700 projects representing over 30 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 corporate campuses and another 25 million square feet under development—an impressive portfolio of properties across Québec.

Proudly holding the title of one of Canada's Best-Managed Companies for nearly 25 years, MONTONI has committed to making ESG criteria a permanent strategic reflex. It has completed more than 5.2 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and, among projects under way, is targeting LEED certification for close to 7 million square feet. Additionally, it is in the process of acquiring zero-carbon building (ZCB) certification for nearly 4.5 million square feet. Its ambition: to build the real estate heritage of tomorrow that will be a source of pride for future generations. www.groupemontoni.com

About the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ drives economic growth and employment in Québec by strategically investing in profitable and socially responsible real estate projects in partnership with leading industry players. The Fonds immobilier supports projects across Québec in the residential, office, commercial, institutional and industrial sectors, in particular those that consider ESG (environmental, social, governance) factors with a view to developing sustainable properties. As at December 31, 2023, the Fonds immobilier had 44 projects with a combined value of $5.7 billion in development or construction, 80 portfolio properties under management comprising 5,096 residential rental units, 5 million square feet of industrial land for development and a cumulative total of $344 million invested in social and community projects. The Fonds immobilier is a member of Bâtiment durable Québec.

About Montez Corporation

Founded in 2002, Montez Corporation is one of Canada's leading real estate asset class investment managers, focused on creating value through sourcing, transacting, managing, and developing large-scale real estate investments. Montez has raised over $3.5 billion of equity for its income, growth urban, and development strategies. Currently, Montez owns interest in a portfolio representing over 25 million square feet valued at more than $7 billion. www.montezcorp.com

