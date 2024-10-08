DRIFTPILE CREE NATION, TREATY 8 TERRITORY, AB, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - When we invest in healthcare, we invest in the prosperity of our communities. On September 26, 2024, Chief Dwayne Laboucan of Driftpile Cree Nation, along with Council, Elders, community members, and representatives from Indigenous Services Canada, celebrated the start of construction of the Mihtatikaw Sipiy Health and Wellness Facility.

With a total investment of $13 million from Indigenous Services Canada, the health centre will blend modern architecture, Indigenous cultural values and Cree symbolism, reflecting the Nation's commitment to community health, healing and Cree heritage.

The project will bring together mental wellness and community health services under one roof, creating a central hub for holistic health support. The construction of the new health centre will replace an aging facility and double the footprint of health services to the community, from 527 square metres to 1,047 square metres. The centre will increase current health programming and offer enhanced mental wellness and community health services that meet the growing needs of the Driftpile Cree Nation.

Quotes

"The $13 million federal investment in Driftpile Cree Nation's new Mihtatikaw Sipiy Health and Wellness Facility will provide community members with the essential health services that they need, incorporating Indigenous cultural values and traditional knowledge."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"We are proud of the new health centre being built for our people as it was needed so that we can take care of our own"

Chief Dwayne Laboucan

Driftpile Cree Nation

Quick facts

The project began in 2021 and is expected to be completed in March 2026 .

. Driftpile Cree Nation is located in Treaty 8 Territory, nestled on the southern shore of Lesser Slave Lake in Northern Alberta . It has an on-reserve population of 1,041 and a total population of 3,223.

. It has an on-reserve population of 1,041 and a total population of 3,223. Through the Government of Canada's Health Facilities Program, Indigenous Services Canada works with First Nations and Inuit communities to provide funding for infrastructure that supports the delivery of health-related programs and services.

