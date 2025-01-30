Zhiibaahaasing First Nation celebrates groundbreaking of new water treatment plant and distribution system upgrades

ZHIIBAAHAASING FIRST NATION, TREATY 94 TERRITORY, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Zhiibaahaasing First Nation Chief Irene Sagon Kells and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, are excited to mark the official groundbreaking of the community's new water treatment plant and major upgrades to its water distribution system.

Community members gather to break ground on new water treatment plant in Zhiibaahaasing First Nation on January 24, 2025. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada) Community members gather to break ground on new water treatment plant in Zhiibaahaasing First Nation on January 24, 2025. Left to right: Councillor Kevin Mossip, Chief Irene Kells, Councillor Richard Mitchell, Band Manager BobbiSue Kells-Riberdy, Water Plant Manager Jonathan Riberdy. (CNW Group/Indigenous Services Canada)

The new water treatment plant and expanded distribution system will support reliable access to drinking water throughout the community. These upgrades are part of the broader commitment by Zhiibaahaasing First Nation to invest in the health and well-being of its people by supporting access to safe water for years to come.

Indigenous Services Canada is supporting this project with an investment of over $47 million. This investment reflects the Government of Canada's commitment to address the long-standing challenges faced by First Nations communities regarding water security and infrastructure.

The new water treatment plant and infrastructure upgrades will provide numerous benefits to Zhiibaahaasing First Nation including:

Improved access to safe drinking water: Enhanced water quality and distribution will provide residents with consistent access to clean drinking water and replace the need for delivered and bottled water.

Economic opportunities: The construction and long-term maintenance of the water infrastructure will create jobs and opportunities for local workers, fostering economic growth within the community.

Long-term health and safety: Access to safe drinking water is crucial for the health and safety of the community and promoting overall well-being.

The investment in water infrastructure is not only a critical step in addressing existing water challenges but also a demonstration of the dedication and strength of the community in advocating for their needs and well-being.

ISC will continue to support Zhiibaahaasing First Nation in their efforts to ensure their community has reliable infrastructure and uninterrupted access to safe drinking water now and into the future.

"Friday, January 24, 2025, is a historic day for Zhiibaahaasing First Nation. Chief Irene Kells and her Councils over the years have been advocating for clean drinking water for the last 33 years. There are no clear words to express the emotions and joy. To know our children will be able to have clean water to bathe in and to drink. To know it will be safe. The worry of skin cancers or other skin issues from bathing will no longer be a worry in the future of Zhiibaahaasing First Nation. To know we now could save a home from fire.

During our four-day ceremonies leading up to the final day we gave thanks to the water, mother Earth, all the four-legged animals and other species we will be disturbing for our community to be able to have clean water. A special thanks to Jonathan Riberdy, Overall Responsible Operator, for never giving up and fighting for water. He is a strong advocate and believes we all deserve to have safe, drinkable and bathable water.

Now for the next step and more hard work to begin. This two-year project is a huge undertaking and we are ready."

BobbiSue Kells-Riberdy

Band Manager, Zhiibaahaasing First Nation

"I'm excited we are finally here. We worked hard together to get to this point and now we can actually move forward to get clean water to our community. This has been many years in the making."

Jonathan Riberdy

Water Plant Manager and Overall Responsible Operator, Zhiibaahaasing First Nation

"Congratulations to the community of Zhiibaahaasing First Nation on the groundbreaking of your new water treatment plant. This is a significant step forward in ensuring reliable access to safe, clean drinking water for current and future generations. The dedication shown by your community is inspiring, and this achievement reflects the power of working together to create positive change."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor

The community's previous water treatment plant was damaged by flooding and construction of the new plant is being funded through ISC's Emergency Management Assistance Program.

ISC is investing $24,902,467 for the water treatment plant and an additional $24,750,193 for the distribution system upgrades.

for the water treatment plant and an additional for the distribution system upgrades. Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is contributing $2,500,482 for the distribution system upgrades.

