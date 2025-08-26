DORVAL, QC, Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Zenith Net-Zero has received accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC), a member of the International Accreditation Forum (IAF), to deliver independent services under ISO 14064-3 Greenhouse gases — Specification with guidance for the verification and validation of greenhouse gas statements.

This accreditation authorizes Zenith Net-Zero to validate and verify greenhouse gas emission statements as well as reduction and removal projects in accordance with ISO 14064-3. The designation confirms the company's competence to issue validation and verification statements recognized under international standards.

"Achieving SCC accreditation for ISO 14064-3 demonstrates our ability to deliver credible third-party validation and verification," said Nick Houseman, Founder of Zenith Net-Zero. "Our clients can now rely on us for recognized oversight of their GHG projects and reporting."

Independent validation and verification are essential for companies subject to regulatory reporting requirements, participating in voluntary carbon markets, or pursuing corporate climate goals. Using an SCC-accredited body provides assurance to regulators, investors, and stakeholders that greenhouse gas data and reduction claims are accurate, credible, and internationally recognized.

Zenith Net-Zero's technical foundation is strengthened by the leadership of David Dussault, PhD, Director of Environmental Services. Dr. Dussault brings 18 years of hands-on experience, having led hundreds of projects in environmental auditing, verification, and biotechnology. He has served as an auditor, consultant, and verifier for organizations including BNQ, CRIQ, and Investissement Québec, and has represented the Government of Canada on international environmental projects in Africa. His academic background includes a PhD in Environmental Sciences from UQAM, a postdoctoral fellowship in molecular biology at the Université de Montréal, and degrees in law and business administration (MBA). This expertise ensures that Zenith Net-Zero's validation and verification services are grounded in rigorous science, regulatory knowledge, and a global perspective.

Zenith Net-Zero also supports organizations with related ISO 14064 standards:

ISO 14064-1 Greenhouse gases — Specification with guidance at the organization level for quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and removals

Establishes accurate organizational inventories that underpin disclosure and compliance requirements.

ISO 14064-2 Greenhouse gases — Specification with guidance at the project level for quantification, monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emission reductions or removal enhancements

Provides a consistent framework for project-based initiatives such as renewable energy, sequestration, or efficiency improvements.

Together, these standards allow organizations to measure, manage, and credibly report climate performance while ensuring compliance with international frameworks.

For more information on Zenith Net-Zero's ISO 14064 validation and verification services, visit www.zenithnet-zero.com

About Zenith Net-Zero

Headquartered in Dorval, Quebec, Zenith Net-Zero provides environmental compliance and assurance services to organizations in Canada and internationally. Services include ISO 14064-3 GHG validation and verification for emissions and removals for the organizational and project level, CORSIA validation and verification for international aviation, ISO 14001 auditing and certification of Environmental Management Systems (EMS), environmental compliance reporting, life cycle assessment, GHG accounting and reporting, and carbon market advisory.

About the Standards Council of Canada (SCC)

The Standards Council of Canada is a federal Crown corporation and Canada's national accreditation body. Recognized internationally, SCC accredits organizations that deliver conformity assessment services such as testing, inspection, and certification, ensuring they meet global standards of competence as well as impartiality.

