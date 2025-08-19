Accreditation enables full-scope GHG verification statements for international aviation under ICAO's global compliance framework.

DORVAL, QC, Aug. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Zenith Net-Zero, a Canadian provider of third-party environmental certification services, has received formal accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to deliver validation and verification services under CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation), the global Greenhouse gases (GHG) emission reduction program administered by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Zenith Net-Zero is among a very small number of SCC-accredited third-party verification bodies in Canada authorized to provide CORSIA validation and verification services.

This accreditation authorizes Zenith Net-Zero to independently verify GHG emission reports and offset claims submitted by aircraft operators subject to CORSIA compliance requirements. CORSIA mandates that international aviation CO₂ emissions above a defined baseline be offset through the purchase of verified carbon credits—a process requiring third-party verification.

"Unlike most verification bodies, we bring firsthand aviation operational experience to this work," said Nick Houseman, Founder of Zenith Net-Zero. "With our experience in aircraft operations, maintenance, manufacturing, and compliance we have navigated the regulatory and technical requirements aviation operators face. That experience helps us understand our clients' context while delivering validation and verification services that fully align with SCC and ICAO standards."

Zenith Net-Zero's CORSIA services complement its broader suite of accredited offerings, including ISO 14064-3 GHG validation and verification, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System (EMS) certification and compliance, as well as regulatory support. The company supports clients across aviation, transportation, agriculture, industrial, and built environment sectors in demonstrating credible, auditable sustainability performance.

For more information or to inquire about CORSIA validation and verification services, visit zenithnet-zero.com.

About Zenith Net-Zero

Headquartered in Dorval, Quebec, Zenith Net-Zero provides comprehensive sustainability solutions to organizations across Canada and internationally. Services include environmental reporting, ISO 14001 certification and compliance, ISO 14064-2 quantification and 14064-3 GHG validation and verification, CORSIA emissions verification, project development, carbon credit market access, life cycle assessments, GHG accounting and reporting, and fungal biotechnology for multiple endeavors including waste management, GHG reduction and waste-to-energy applications.

About the Standards Council of Canada (SCC)

The Standards Council of Canada is a federal Crown corporation and Canada's national accreditation body. Recognized internationally, SCC accredits organizations that deliver conformity assessment services such as testing, inspection, and certification, ensuring they meet global standards of competence as well as impartiality.

Media Contact: Zenith Net-Zero, Chris Langan, Director of Sales and Marketing, [email protected], Tel: +1 514 754-9980