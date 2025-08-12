Zenith Net-Zero expands service scope with ISO 14001 verification authority, reinforcing its position in environmental compliance and sustainability assurance.

DORVAL, QC, Aug. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Zenith Net-Zero, a privately held provider of environmental compliance and sustainability reporting services, has received accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as a third-party certification body for ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems (EMS).

This designation authorizes Zenith Net-Zero to act as an independent third-party certification body, conducting audits in English and French and issuing ISO 14001 certifications to organizations whose environmental management systems meet the standard.

"Achieving SCC accreditation allows us to support our clients beyond compliance reporting—we can now validate and certify their environmental management systems to internationally recognized standards," said Nick Houseman, Founder of Zenith Net-Zero. "This is a critical step in helping Canadian organizations meet regulatory requirements, strengthen ESG performance, and demonstrate operational accountability."

As demand for credible, verifiable sustainability practices continues to rise, Zenith Net-Zero's certification services will be available to clients across high-impact sectors including manufacturing, automotive and aerospace supply chains, agriculture, food production, and industrial services.

About Zenith Net-Zero

Headquartered in Dorval, Quebec, Zenith Net-Zero provides comprehensive sustainability solutions to organizations across Canada and internationally. Services include environmental compliance reporting, ISO 14001 certification, ISO 14064-2 and 14064-3 GHG validation and verification, CORSIA emissions verification, project development, carbon credit market access, life cycle assessments, GHG accounting and reporting, and fungal biotechnology for waste-to-energy applications.

About the Standards Council of Canada (SCC)

The Standards Council of Canada is a federal Crown corporation and Canada's national accreditation body. Recognized internationally, SCC accredits organizations that deliver conformity assessment services such as testing, inspection, and certification, ensuring they meet global standards of competence and impartiality.

Media Contact: Zenith Net-Zero, Chris Langan, Director of Sales and Marketing, [email protected], Tel: +1 514 754-9980